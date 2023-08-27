Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (August 27, 2023)







This week’s Top Three Things brings us to the last Sunday in August. Still, with the month of August ending, we found several food items to suggest for your trip to Universal Orlando for the Top Three Things to eat while there.

Uncle Dru’s Belly Fillin’ Pork Sandwich – $15.99

Illumination’s Minion Café continues to be a welcome surprise in terms of quick service food at Universal Studios Florida theme park. Uncle Dru’s Belly Fillin’ Pork Sandwich shows this pleasant surprise. The menu description reads. “slow roasted porchetta, chimichurri sauce, mustard aioli, apple butter, bacon jam, arugula, Hawaiian pretzel bun, (and) green banana chips. Though we suggest paying $1.00 more for the Minion Tots as a side, this makes a reasonable quick service value. This sandwich offers plenty of flavor. We think it is one of the best items at the Minion Café. Of course, do not forget about applying your annual pass discount of up to 25% during Passholder Days.

Top Three Things: Cantonese Cinnamon Sugar Donut Stick – $6.49

At a recently refurbished and reopened Asian-themed food and beverage kiosk in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida, guests can buy a sweet treat. This Cantonese Cinnamon Sugar Donut Stick contains all the goodness you would want from a sweet treat at Universal Orlando. Though we doubt this passes as an authentic Cantonese dessert, we think you will enjoy it. This treat qualifies as vegan. Also, it is easy to share.

Tomato and Mozzarella Sandwich from Bread Box Handcrafted Sandwiches – $9.49

The Bread Box Sandwich location on the second floor area of Universal CityWalk Orlando presents guests with several sandwich options with some being vegan or vegetarian. The Tomato and Mozzarella Sandwich fits that mold. The menu description reads, “Mozzarella, sundried and oven roasted tomatoes, basil, sundried tomato pesto, balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread.” We enjoyed this last week. We thought this made an excellent light lunch or hearty, savory snack.

Next week’s Top Three Things should be full of Halloween-themed treats. Halloween Horror Nights starts this Friday, so plenty of new food items will be available. As always, eat like you mean it!