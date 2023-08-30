Complete Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Food and Beverage List Released

Earlier, we reported that many Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage booth menus went up at Universal Studios Florida. Now, Universal Orlando has released the full menus for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2023 in the theme parks and Universal CityWalk Orlando. Let us look at those.
Many of these have already been described in that previous article. However, some of these appeared as a surprise to us. Still, many HHN food and beverage items resemble last year’s version.
Halloween Horror Nights Food and Beverage 2023
Oddfellow Food Trailer Located near Universal Music Plaza Stage:
Dr. Oddfellow’s Carn”EVIL” Dog – $10.49
Red hotdog in a confetti hot dog bun, Kool-Aid® pickles, bubblegum mustard and potato sticks
Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries $9.99
Sour sugar-seasoned funnel fries topped with apple pie filling, sour apple ice cream, and streusel
Last of Us Twisted Tater Booth, located in the Gramercy Park area:
Cordyceps Corndog $11.49
Korean cheese dog with cordyceps, crispy potato sticks, truffle cream sauce and daikon sprouts
The Infected Tater – $10.49
Fried spiralized potato with mushroom emulsion and porcini powder
Twisted Tater – $9.49
Fried spiralized ribbon potato, thinly sliced and skewered, seasoned with your choice of:
- seasoned salt (VG)
- garlic parmesan (V)
- sour cream & chives (V)
- porcini powder (VG)
- Ghost pepper (VG, Spicy)
57 Scare Kiosk, located across from Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon:
African Lentil & Potato Sambusa Coffin – $8.99
African spiced lentils and potatoes entombed in a vegan pie dough
Pepperoni Pizza Skull – $8.99
Pepperoni and cheese stuffed pizza skull
Mummy Cheesecake Pop – $6.49
OERO® cheesecake pop with candy eyes
Surfer Boy Pizza Booth, located at Gramercy Park:
Surfer Boy Hawaiian Pizza – $9.99
French bread-style pizza with crispy Spam®, pineapple chutney, jalapeño, scallions, and mozzarella
Surfer Boy Vegan Pizza – $9.99
French bread-style pizza with Gardein® sausage crumbles, pineapple, jalapeño, and mozzarella
Surfer Boy Cheese Pizza – $8.99
Yuri’s Favorite – $5.99
Chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and Reese’s Pieces®
Surfer Boy Tropical Dream Punch
Cruzan Rum, orange, pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and grapefruit juice, with vanilla bean and garnished with a pineapple gummy
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50
12oz. Single Serve 12.50 | Non-Alcoholic 8.00
This booth also sells a non-alcoholic drink called “What The Fanta?” for $4.69
Yeti: Campground Kills Halloween Horror Nights Food Booth:
Bloody Campground Poutine – $9.99
Crispy fries topped with Asian-inspired gravy, char-sui roasted pork, cheese curds, scallions, and crispy chilis
Vegan Burnt Ends Poutine – $9.99
Crispy fries topped with beefless burnt ends gravy, vegan cheeses, and scallions
Bloody Snowball – $5.49
Chocolate cake with marshmallow buttercream and desiccated coconut
Avenue Bites, located at Gramercy Park:
This food kiosk serves food every day at Universal Studios Florida.
Spicy Turkey & Squash Bun – $7.99
Spicy ground turkey and butternut squash filled steamed bun
Chicken & Cheese Filled Empanadas – $13.99
combo with chips
Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Spinach – $7.49
Spinach and feta stuffed pretzel
Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Jalapeño – $7.49
Jalapeño and cheese stuffed pretzel
Créme Caramel Flan – $5.99
Mummy Cheesecake Pop – $6.49
OREO® cheesecake pop with candy eyes
The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights Food Booth, located in Sting Alley
Left Behind Ravioli – $9.99
Mini cheese ravioli with marinara, truffle cream, garlic bread, and tempura fried enoki mushrooms
Lakeside “Meat” Stew – $10.49
Beef cheek stew with fingerling potatoes, wood ear mushrooms, tempura fried enoki mushrooms and white rice
FEDRA Ration Bar – $5.49
Scotcheroo bar with coffee-flavored chocolate, peanut butter, and Rice Krispies®
Salt Lake City Iced Coffee
Brewed coffee, JF Haden’s Espresso Liqueur, Cruzan Light Rum, vanilla bean, smoked sea salt and Hella Smoked bitters
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Chucky Booth, located in the San Francisco area:
Fried ’til the End Chicken – $9.99
Fried popcorn chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, drizzled with ranch, topped with scallions and chili threads.
Chucky’s Pop-Dead Corn
Flamin’ Hot® Cheetos® flavored popcorn
Souvenir Chucky bucket 44.99 | Souvenir Refill 3.69 | Cup 6.69
Heart of Damballa
New Amsterdam vodka with guava and lime juice, simple syrup, cucumber and mint syrup, sea salt flakes, and edible glitter
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Peacock Bar, located behind Lombard’s Seafood Grille:
This year, the bar area behind Lombard’s Seafood Grille expands to be the Peacock Bar with character interaction and other surprises.
Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Spinach – $7.49
Spinach and feta stuffed pretzel
Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Jalapeño – $7.49
Jalapeño and cheese stuffed pretzel
Spicy Turkey and Squash Bun – $7.99
Spicy ground turkey and butternut squash-filled steamed bun.
Survivor’s Fizz
New Amsterdam Vodka, club soda, lime juice, with honeydew, kiwi, and pineapple syrups
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Peacocktail
Ole Smokey White Lightning, Caravella Limoncello, Liquore Strega, lemon juice, lemon bitters, blackberry and simple syrup
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Razor Apple
El Jimador tequila, green apple syrup, lime juice, cookie butter syrup, and jalapeno and basil concentrate with smoked sea salt flakes. Garnished with a gummy apple
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Premium Cocktails mixed with your choice of liquor;
Tito’s, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Patron, Jack Daniel’s, Drown Royal or Tanqueray
20oz. Souvenir Cup 18.00 | Refill 14.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 14.00
Mel’s Die-In Halloween Horror Nights Food Area
With Mel’s Drive-In closed for Halloween Horror Nights 2023, a unique Mel’s Die-In food and beverage location has been set up in the Battery Park area of Universal Studios Florida.
Peanut Blooder Burger – $13.49
Smash burger with peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar cheese, shaved onions, jalapeño bacon, and cherry peppers on a vampire bun
Cheeseburger – $12.99
combo with chips
Hamburger – $12.99
combo with chips
Confetti Battered OREOS® – $7.49
Battered and fried OREOS®, dusted with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookie – $4.29
Chips – $3.49
Tinseltown Torment
Old Forester bourbon, cherry brandy, orange, and cranberry juices, with chocolate and cherry syrup and orange bitters
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
What The Fanta? – $4.69
Colonial Themed Halloween Horror Nights Food Trailer, located in the Expo Circle area near Springfield, USA:
Butternut & Duck Galette – $9.99
Duck confit and roasted butternut squash filled pastry, garnished with buckshot candies
Witches Spell Cauldron Stew – $7.99
Green chile and chicken stew served with skeleton cornbread
MIB ICEE Stand, located in the World Expo area:
Soda Pop Churro – $6.99
Bavarian-filled churro topped in Cola glaze topped with carbonated sugar.
What The Fanta? – $4.69
Twisted Tater Booth, located in the covered area near Animal Actors on Location!:
Let’s get TWISTED combo – $17.49
Twisted Tater with a Twisted tea® hard iced tea
Twisted Tater Blood n’ Guts – $14.99
Twisted Tater smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso
Twisted Tater – $9.49
Fried spiralized ribbon potato, thinly sliced and skewered, seasoned with your choice of:
- seasoned salt (VG)
- garlic parmesan (V)
- sour cream & chives (V)
- porcini powder (VG)
- Ghost pepper (VG, Spicy)
Twisted Tea® Hard Iced Tea – $9.50
KidZone Pizza Halloween Horror Nights Food:
Vegan Pizza Fries – $11.49
French fries topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, pepperoni, and sausage crumbles.
Sweet Potato S’mores Fries – $10.99
Sweet potato fries topped with marshmallows, graham crackers, white and milk chocolate chips
Classic Pizza Fries – $11.49
French fries topped with marinara sauce, melted cheese, pepperoni and sausage
Day of the Dead Booth, located near Café La Bamba:
Walking Taco- $12.49
Fritos® topped with taco beef, shredded mozzarella, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and cilantro.
Vegan Walking Taco- $12.49
Fritos® chips topped with vegan chorizo, shredded mozzarella, black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, shredded lettuce and cilantro
Al Pastor Torta – $11.99
Al Pastor pork, black bean spread, smashed avocados, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, queso fresco, torta bread and pickled jalapeños
Vegan Churritos with Ice Cream – $7.99
Vegan churros served with vegan gelato, coconut nectar, and OREOS®
Chicharróns De Harina – $4.99
Fried flour crisps seasoned with cinnamon sugar.
Feliz Muerte
El Jimador tequila and Gran Gala orange liqueur with pineapple, lime, and passion fruit juice with vanilla bean, topped with a dried blood orange
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Stellar Bar, located near Universal Music Plaza Stage:
Cheddar Jalapeño Hellfire Club – $13.99
Jalapeño cheddar bread with shaved pork shoulder, crispy potato sticks, spicy mayo, pineapple chutney, and Muenster cheese
Peanut Butter Smuggler
New Amsterdam Vodka with hot honey, lime juice, raspberry, and peanut butter syrups
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50
12oz. Single Serve 12.50 | Non-Alcoholic 8.00
Murray’s Brain Tonic – $14.25
New Amsterdam vodka, peach brandy, triple sec, club soda, grapefruit juice, and lemon bitters, garnished with dried grapefruit.
What The Fanta? – $4.69
MIB ICEE Bar:
The Men in Black area ICEE kiosk will serve a few event-specific beverages for Halloween Horror Nights.
ICEE® Floater – $16.50
choice of ICEE® flavor with a floater of New Amsterdam vodka or Cruzan Light rum
What The Fanta? – $4.69
Beverages Served at Various Event Bars Across the Halloween Horror Nights Event:
Ghoul Juice
Myers’s Dark Rum, Cherry brandy, Simple Syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters, and Peychaud’s bitters
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Electric Death
New Amsterdam Gin, Blue Curaçao, lime juice, vanilla bean, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and Dale Degroff’s Pimento bitters
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50
Draft Beers
- Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
- Nightmare Nectar Blonde Ale
20oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00 | Refill 12.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.00
Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.00 | Refill 13.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 13.00
Canned Beverages
- VooDoo Brewing Lacto-Kooler – 12.25
- Original Sin Crimson Chaos Cider(GS) – 10.00
- Miller Lite – 9.50
TRULY Vodka Seltzer(GS) – 11.25
Wine
- Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – 9.00
- Noble Vines Chardonnay – 9.00
Premium Cocktails mixed with your choice of liquor:
Tito’s, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Patron, Jack Daniel’s, Drown Royal or Tanqueray
20oz. Souvenir Cup 18.00 | Refill 14.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 14.00
Drinks
- Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite – 4.69
- Premium Water – 6.00
Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club, located on the second floor of Universal CityWalk Orlando
This highly themed bar will open on select evenings during the Halloween Horror Nights season.
Specialty Drinks:
Red Planet Punch
El Jimador Tequila, Gran Gala Liquor, Passionfruit, Pineapple, and lime juice with vanilla bean paste and edible glitter.
souvenir 15.49 | 20 oz. 11.49 | refill 11.49
Asteroid Attack
Old Forester Bourbon with lemon juice, agave, and a Malbec floater with blackberry and mint syrup
Plasma Punch
Bacardi Light Rum, lime juice, Dragonfruit, Pear Syrup, and Bitter Truth Violette, garnished with an edible orchid.
The Ooze
New Amsterdam Gin, lime juice, vanilla bean, kiwi and honeydew syrups with tonic water
Ice Cold Beer
Draft
Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
Nightmare Nectar Blonde Ale
20oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00 | Refill 12.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.00
Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA
20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.00 | Refill 13.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 13.00
Canned
VooDoo Brewing Lacto-Kooler – 12.25
Original Sin Crimson Chaos Cider(GS) – 10.00
Mocktail:
Spirit-Free Slime
Lime juice, vanilla bean, kiwi, and honeydew syrups with tonic water
Wine
Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – $9
Noble Vines Chardonnay – $9.00
Premium Cocktails mixed with your choice of liquor;
Tito’s, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Patron, Jack Daniel’s, Drown Royal or Tanqueray
20oz. Souvenir Cup 18.00 | Refill 14.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 14.00
Sweets Created for Halloween Horror Nights Season at Universal Orlando Resort
Today Café Halloween Horror Nights Food
- Rotting Pumpkin – $6.49 Pumpkin spice crème brulee garnished with buttercream leaves and ganache stem.
- Graveyard Coffee Cake – $5.49 Cinnamon coffee cake with cake crumbs, chocolate rocks, and bones
- Peanut Caramel Bar – $5.49 Peanut chocolate caramel bar topped with chocolate whipped ganache
- Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Puff – $6.99 Pumpkin and dulce de leche filled puff topped with whipped ganache, pumpkin seeds, and gold accents.
San Francisco Pastry Co. Halloween Horror Nights Food
- Hellfire Mini Cake – $5.49 Layered chocolate cake with mango cayenne filling topped with chocolate guitar
- Trick or Treat Bucket – $5.99 Chocolate crème brûlée topped with peanut butter buttercream, caramel popcorn, candy corn, M&M’s®, Reese’s® pieces, and licorice strip
Croissant Moon Bakery at Universal Islands of Adventure
- Graveyard Mini Cake – $5.49 Layered OREO® cake with double chocolate cream cheese filling and topped with a chocolate tombstone.
- Mummy Cheesecake Pop – $6.49 OERO® cheesecake pop with candy eyes
The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Orlando
The Fortune Teller Milkshake – $21.00
Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate tarot card, apple pie, dulce de leche, cinnamon, bat sprinkles, candy crystals, and whipped topping
Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Voodoo Ghost Doughnut – $4.25
Yeast voodoo doll, rolled in powdered sugar, filled with sour apple Bavarian. Decorated with chocolate chips
Dashing Pumpkin Doughtnut – $4.25
Pumpkin cake doughnut with cream cheese frosting, a smattering of sprinkles, and a dash of pumpkin spice
We wish you luck if you plan to try all the Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage this year. We will update you about these items and record our thoughts on this site. Thus, please keep checking back for more HHN food and beverage information. As always, eat like you mean it!
