Complete Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Food and Beverage List Released







Earlier, we reported that many Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage booth menus went up at Universal Studios Florida. Now, Universal Orlando has released the full menus for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2023 in the theme parks and Universal CityWalk Orlando. Let us look at those.

Many of these have already been described in that previous article. However, some of these appeared as a surprise to us. Still, many HHN food and beverage items resemble last year’s version.

Halloween Horror Nights Food and Beverage 2023

Oddfellow Food Trailer Located near Universal Music Plaza Stage:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Carn”EVIL” Dog – $10.49

Red hotdog in a confetti hot dog bun, Kool-Aid® pickles, bubblegum mustard and potato sticks

Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries $9.99

Sour sugar-seasoned funnel fries topped with apple pie filling, sour apple ice cream, and streusel

Last of Us Twisted Tater Booth, located in the Gramercy Park area:

Cordyceps Corndog $11.49

Korean cheese dog with cordyceps, crispy potato sticks, truffle cream sauce and daikon sprouts

The Infected Tater – $10.49

Fried spiralized potato with mushroom emulsion and porcini powder

Twisted Tater – $9.49

Fried spiralized ribbon potato, thinly sliced and skewered, seasoned with your choice of:

seasoned salt (VG)

garlic parmesan (V)

sour cream & chives (V)

porcini powder (VG)

Ghost pepper (VG, Spicy)

57 Scare Kiosk, located across from Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon:

African Lentil & Potato Sambusa Coffin – $8.99

African spiced lentils and potatoes entombed in a vegan pie dough

Pepperoni Pizza Skull – $8.99

Pepperoni and cheese stuffed pizza skull

Mummy Cheesecake Pop – $6.49

OERO® cheesecake pop with candy eyes

Surfer Boy Pizza Booth, located at Gramercy Park:

Surfer Boy Hawaiian Pizza – $9.99

French bread-style pizza with crispy Spam®, pineapple chutney, jalapeño, scallions, and mozzarella

Surfer Boy Vegan Pizza – $9.99

French bread-style pizza with Gardein® sausage crumbles, pineapple, jalapeño, and mozzarella

Surfer Boy Cheese Pizza – $8.99

Yuri’s Favorite – $5.99

Chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and Reese’s Pieces®

Surfer Boy Tropical Dream Punch

Cruzan Rum, orange, pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and grapefruit juice, with vanilla bean and garnished with a pineapple gummy

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50

12oz. Single Serve 12.50 | Non-Alcoholic 8.00

This booth also sells a non-alcoholic drink called “What The Fanta?” for $4.69

Yeti: Campground Kills Halloween Horror Nights Food Booth:

Bloody Campground Poutine – $9.99

Crispy fries topped with Asian-inspired gravy, char-sui roasted pork, cheese curds, scallions, and crispy chilis

Vegan Burnt Ends Poutine – $9.99

Crispy fries topped with beefless burnt ends gravy, vegan cheeses, and scallions

Bloody Snowball – $5.49

Chocolate cake with marshmallow buttercream and desiccated coconut

Avenue Bites, located at Gramercy Park:

This food kiosk serves food every day at Universal Studios Florida.

Spicy Turkey & Squash Bun – $7.99

Spicy ground turkey and butternut squash filled steamed bun

Chicken & Cheese Filled Empanadas – $13.99

combo with chips

Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Spinach – $7.49

Spinach and feta stuffed pretzel

Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Jalapeño – $7.49

Jalapeño and cheese stuffed pretzel

Créme Caramel Flan – $5.99

Mummy Cheesecake Pop – $6.49

OREO® cheesecake pop with candy eyes

The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights Food Booth, located in Sting Alley

Left Behind Ravioli – $9.99

Mini cheese ravioli with marinara, truffle cream, garlic bread, and tempura fried enoki mushrooms

Lakeside “Meat” Stew – $10.49

Beef cheek stew with fingerling potatoes, wood ear mushrooms, tempura fried enoki mushrooms and white rice

FEDRA Ration Bar – $5.49

Scotcheroo bar with coffee-flavored chocolate, peanut butter, and Rice Krispies®

Salt Lake City Iced Coffee

Brewed coffee, JF Haden’s Espresso Liqueur, Cruzan Light Rum, vanilla bean, smoked sea salt and Hella Smoked bitters

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Chucky Booth, located in the San Francisco area:

Fried ’til the End Chicken – $9.99

Fried popcorn chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, drizzled with ranch, topped with scallions and chili threads.

Chucky’s Pop-Dead Corn

Flamin’ Hot® Cheetos® flavored popcorn

Souvenir Chucky bucket 44.99 | Souvenir Refill 3.69 | Cup 6.69

Heart of Damballa

New Amsterdam vodka with guava and lime juice, simple syrup, cucumber and mint syrup, sea salt flakes, and edible glitter

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Peacock Bar, located behind Lombard’s Seafood Grille:

This year, the bar area behind Lombard’s Seafood Grille expands to be the Peacock Bar with character interaction and other surprises.

Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Spinach – $7.49

Spinach and feta stuffed pretzel

Little Stevie’s Stuffed Pretzel Jalapeño – $7.49

Jalapeño and cheese stuffed pretzel

Spicy Turkey and Squash Bun – $7.99

Spicy ground turkey and butternut squash-filled steamed bun.

Survivor’s Fizz

New Amsterdam Vodka, club soda, lime juice, with honeydew, kiwi, and pineapple syrups

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Peacocktail

Ole Smokey White Lightning, Caravella Limoncello, Liquore Strega, lemon juice, lemon bitters, blackberry and simple syrup

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Razor Apple

El Jimador tequila, green apple syrup, lime juice, cookie butter syrup, and jalapeno and basil concentrate with smoked sea salt flakes. Garnished with a gummy apple

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Premium Cocktails mixed with your choice of liquor;

Tito’s, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Patron, Jack Daniel’s, Drown Royal or Tanqueray

20oz. Souvenir Cup 18.00 | Refill 14.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 14.00

Mel’s Die-In Halloween Horror Nights Food Area

With Mel’s Drive-In closed for Halloween Horror Nights 2023, a unique Mel’s Die-In food and beverage location has been set up in the Battery Park area of Universal Studios Florida.

Peanut Blooder Burger – $13.49

Smash burger with peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar cheese, shaved onions, jalapeño bacon, and cherry peppers on a vampire bun

Cheeseburger – $12.99

combo with chips

Hamburger – $12.99

combo with chips

Confetti Battered OREOS® – $7.49

Battered and fried OREOS®, dusted with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookie – $4.29

Chips – $3.49

Tinseltown Torment

Old Forester bourbon, cherry brandy, orange, and cranberry juices, with chocolate and cherry syrup and orange bitters

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

What The Fanta? – $4.69

Colonial Themed Halloween Horror Nights Food Trailer, located in the Expo Circle area near Springfield, USA:

Butternut & Duck Galette – $9.99

Duck confit and roasted butternut squash filled pastry, garnished with buckshot candies

Witches Spell Cauldron Stew – $7.99

Green chile and chicken stew served with skeleton cornbread

MIB ICEE Stand, located in the World Expo area:

Soda Pop Churro – $6.99

Bavarian-filled churro topped in Cola glaze topped with carbonated sugar.

What The Fanta? – $4.69

Twisted Tater Booth, located in the covered area near Animal Actors on Location!:

Let’s get TWISTED combo – $17.49

Twisted Tater with a Twisted tea® hard iced tea

Twisted Tater Blood n’ Guts – $14.99

Twisted Tater smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso

Twisted Tater – $9.49

Fried spiralized ribbon potato, thinly sliced and skewered, seasoned with your choice of:

seasoned salt (VG)

garlic parmesan (V)

sour cream & chives (V)

porcini powder (VG)

Ghost pepper (VG, Spicy)

Twisted Tea® Hard Iced Tea – $9.50

KidZone Pizza Halloween Horror Nights Food:

Vegan Pizza Fries – $11.49

French fries topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, pepperoni, and sausage crumbles.

Sweet Potato S’mores Fries – $10.99

Sweet potato fries topped with marshmallows, graham crackers, white and milk chocolate chips

Classic Pizza Fries – $11.49

French fries topped with marinara sauce, melted cheese, pepperoni and sausage

Day of the Dead Booth, located near Café La Bamba:

Walking Taco- $12.49

Fritos® topped with taco beef, shredded mozzarella, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and cilantro.

Vegan Walking Taco- $12.49

Fritos® chips topped with vegan chorizo, shredded mozzarella, black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, shredded lettuce and cilantro

Al Pastor Torta – $11.99

Al Pastor pork, black bean spread, smashed avocados, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, queso fresco, torta bread and pickled jalapeños

Vegan Churritos with Ice Cream – $7.99

Vegan churros served with vegan gelato, coconut nectar, and OREOS®

Chicharróns De Harina – $4.99

Fried flour crisps seasoned with cinnamon sugar.

Feliz Muerte

El Jimador tequila and Gran Gala orange liqueur with pineapple, lime, and passion fruit juice with vanilla bean, topped with a dried blood orange

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Stellar Bar, located near Universal Music Plaza Stage:

Cheddar Jalapeño Hellfire Club – $13.99

Jalapeño cheddar bread with shaved pork shoulder, crispy potato sticks, spicy mayo, pineapple chutney, and Muenster cheese

Peanut Butter Smuggler

New Amsterdam Vodka with hot honey, lime juice, raspberry, and peanut butter syrups

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50

12oz. Single Serve 12.50 | Non-Alcoholic 8.00

Murray’s Brain Tonic – $14.25

New Amsterdam vodka, peach brandy, triple sec, club soda, grapefruit juice, and lemon bitters, garnished with dried grapefruit.

What The Fanta? – $4.69

MIB ICEE Bar:

The Men in Black area ICEE kiosk will serve a few event-specific beverages for Halloween Horror Nights.

ICEE® Floater – $16.50

choice of ICEE® flavor with a floater of New Amsterdam vodka or Cruzan Light rum

What The Fanta? – $4.69

Beverages Served at Various Event Bars Across the Halloween Horror Nights Event:

Ghoul Juice

Myers’s Dark Rum, Cherry brandy, Simple Syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters, and Peychaud’s bitters

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Electric Death

New Amsterdam Gin, Blue Curaçao, lime juice, vanilla bean, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and Dale Degroff’s Pimento bitters

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.50 | Refill 12.50 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.50

Draft Beers

Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

Nightmare Nectar Blonde Ale

20oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00 | Refill 12.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.00

Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.00 | Refill 13.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 13.00

Canned Beverages

VooDoo Brewing Lacto-Kooler – 12.25

Original Sin Crimson Chaos Cider(GS) – 10.00

Miller Lite – 9.50

TRULY Vodka Seltzer(GS) – 11.25

Wine

Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – 9.00

Noble Vines Chardonnay – 9.00

Premium Cocktails mixed with your choice of liquor:

Tito’s, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Patron, Jack Daniel’s, Drown Royal or Tanqueray

20oz. Souvenir Cup 18.00 | Refill 14.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 14.00

Drinks

Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite – 4.69

Premium Water – 6.00

Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club, located on the second floor of Universal CityWalk Orlando

This highly themed bar will open on select evenings during the Halloween Horror Nights season.

Specialty Drinks:

Red Planet Punch

El Jimador Tequila, Gran Gala Liquor, Passionfruit, Pineapple, and lime juice with vanilla bean paste and edible glitter.

souvenir 15.49 | 20 oz. 11.49 | refill 11.49

Asteroid Attack

Old Forester Bourbon with lemon juice, agave, and a Malbec floater with blackberry and mint syrup

Plasma Punch

Bacardi Light Rum, lime juice, Dragonfruit, Pear Syrup, and Bitter Truth Violette, garnished with an edible orchid.

The Ooze

New Amsterdam Gin, lime juice, vanilla bean, kiwi and honeydew syrups with tonic water

Ice Cold Beer

Draft

Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

Nightmare Nectar Blonde Ale

20oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00 | Refill 12.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.00

Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA

20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.00 | Refill 13.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 13.00

Canned

VooDoo Brewing Lacto-Kooler – 12.25

Original Sin Crimson Chaos Cider(GS) – 10.00

Mocktail:

Spirit-Free Slime

Lime juice, vanilla bean, kiwi, and honeydew syrups with tonic water

Wine

Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – $9

Noble Vines Chardonnay – $9.00

Premium Cocktails mixed with your choice of liquor;

Tito’s, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Patron, Jack Daniel’s, Drown Royal or Tanqueray

20oz. Souvenir Cup 18.00 | Refill 14.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 14.00

Sweets Created for Halloween Horror Nights Season at Universal Orlando Resort

Today Café Halloween Horror Nights Food

Rotting Pumpkin – $6.49 Pumpkin spice crème brulee garnished with buttercream leaves and ganache stem.

Graveyard Coffee Cake – $5.49 Cinnamon coffee cake with cake crumbs, chocolate rocks, and bones

Peanut Caramel Bar – $5.49 Peanut chocolate caramel bar topped with chocolate whipped ganache

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Puff – $6.99 Pumpkin and dulce de leche filled puff topped with whipped ganache, pumpkin seeds, and gold accents.

San Francisco Pastry Co. Halloween Horror Nights Food

Hellfire Mini Cake – $5.49 Layered chocolate cake with mango cayenne filling topped with chocolate guitar

Trick or Treat Bucket – $5.99 Chocolate crème brûlée topped with peanut butter buttercream, caramel popcorn, candy corn, M&M’s®, Reese’s® pieces, and licorice strip

Croissant Moon Bakery at Universal Islands of Adventure

Graveyard Mini Cake – $5.49 Layered OREO® cake with double chocolate cream cheese filling and topped with a chocolate tombstone.

Mummy Cheesecake Pop – $6.49 OERO® cheesecake pop with candy eyes

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Orlando

The Fortune Teller Milkshake – $21.00

Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate tarot card, apple pie, dulce de leche, cinnamon, bat sprinkles, candy crystals, and whipped topping

Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Orlando

Voodoo Ghost Doughnut – $4.25

Yeast voodoo doll, rolled in powdered sugar, filled with sour apple Bavarian. Decorated with chocolate chips

Dashing Pumpkin Doughtnut – $4.25

Pumpkin cake doughnut with cream cheese frosting, a smattering of sprinkles, and a dash of pumpkin spice

We wish you luck if you plan to try all the Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage this year. We will update you about these items and record our thoughts on this site. Thus, please keep checking back for more HHN food and beverage information. As always, eat like you mean it!