Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (July 9, 2023)







In case you were wondering, the Florida heat continues to oppress guests at Orlando area theme parks. Still, with some planning, we enjoyed several Universal Orlando dining options last week and survived the heat. Last weekend was rated as one of the hottest in the Orlando area for that time of year ever. In fact, Florida news agencies posted alerts about the heat to locals.

Universal Orlando theme parks persisted in being a fun time despite the warm temperatures. Nonetheless, several team members needed to tend to guests facing dehydration and possible heat stroke during that time. The team members did a great job.

So, whatever you eat or do at Universal Orlando, please be careful to drink enough water. You can acquire free cups of water at any beverage location with soft drinks at Universal Orlando Resort.

Okay, now to the Top Three Things for this week regarding Universal Orlando dining…

Universal Orlando Dining – Minion Tots

One of the unique quick service items at Illumination’s Minion Café would be the Minion Tots. These Minion shaped side items have become popular. You can purchase a serving of them for $5.99. We suggest ordering one of the kid’s meals that includes Minion Tots for $8.99 instead.

Minion Tots offers a slightly unusual texture. The crispy amusing-shaped exterior leads to an unexpected texture resembling the taste of mashed potatoes inside.

This side, on its own, would still not be enough to make a weekly Top Three Things list. whiteHowever, a theme park tragedy happened at Illumination’s Minion Café. About two weeks ago, they ran out of Minion Tots. Guests were served standard tater tots instead. Fortunately, to avoid a revolt, the Minion Tots returned. Yet, on some busy days, the Minion Café has run out of Minion Tots. Though we hear the supply chain problem has been solved, we suggest making sure Minion Tots are available when you order.

Crab Rangoon Dip from The Cowfish Burger Sushi Bar

Our next two suggestions come from dining at The Cowfish Burger Sushi Bar. The Crab Rangoon Dip functions as one of the most popular items on the appetizer menu at Cowfish. We have reviewed this starter before. This dip consists of creamy crab rangoon with Parmesan panko crust. You will struggle to find another restaurant serving this style of dip at this quality level. It also comes with wonton crisps with some sweet chili sauce. This appetizer currently costs $15.

C.B.C.L.T Burger from The Cowfish Burger Sushi Bar

Cowfish makes some of the best burgers at Universal Orlando Resort. We ordered this one last week. Compared to other burgers on the Cowfish menu, the C.B.C.L.T provides a more conventional option. Some might call it a safe option here. Still, that does not mean it lacks flavor.

The C.B.C.L.T. Burger costs $20. It consists of a half-pound of premium Creekstone Farms black Angus beef patty on a brioche bun. With that, diners experience cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and (secret) Cowfish sauce.

As you can tell, they did not want to call this a Cheddar, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, & Tomato burger. Thus, Cowfish simply calls it a C.B.C.L.T. Burger. If you like cheese and bacon, this one will be for you.

We hope you have enjoyed reading about some of the Universal Orlando dining we enjoyed. You will need to look elsewhere for the Universal Orlando dining we did not enjoy. Of course, not every meal can be a winner. We will return next week with a Top Three Things list. As always, eat like you mean it!