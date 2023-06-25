Minion Cafe: Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (June 25, 2023)







On July 17, Illumination’s Minion Cafe opened at Universal Studios Florida. This new quick-service dining option provides a pleasant bright environment. Also, the Minion Cafe provides some interesting menu items regarding flavor and presentation. This week’s Top Three Things list focuses on three of the most interesting-looking menu items at the new Minion Cafe.

PX-41 Punch and The Antidote Beverages at Minion Cafe – $6.99 Each

The menu at Illumination’s Minion Café contains two specialty beverages. You can also purchase these at the Pop-A-Nana stand located nearby. Both drinks come with whipped topping. The PX-41 has evil or purple Minion-colored topping, while The Antidote uses Minion-colored topping.

PX-41 Punch does not extend any grape flavor if you expected that. This lemonade consists of strawberry and kiwi flavors. However, it does contain blue raspberry Pop Rocks. We found that the candy only influenced the taste a little.

In contrast, The Antidote tastes more like a banana cream pie. Most people found this beverage more enjoyable and less messy. Of course, whether you like the taste of these beverages or not, you must admit they bring the cuteness factor.

Mr. Gru’s PB & Jelly – $8.99

Mr. Gru’s Peanut Butter and Jelly kids’ meal also provides some cuteness. This pressed peanut butter & Gru’s grape jelly sandwich tastes above average for this type of meal. The mini banana and the signature Minion-shaped tater tots complete this menu option.

Otto’s Noodle Bowl – $17.99

Otto’s Noodle Bowl might have the best presentation of any menu item at Illumination’s Minion Café. This entrée consists of slow-roasted porchetta, udon noodles, tare egg, cilantro, roast corn, a shrimp dumpling, and tonkatsu broth. Though we would not define this as a true tonkatsu broth, the dish provides a variety of flavors. The bowl arrives at your table with the noodles covered. A team member will also have a cup of broth. The noodles will be unleashed from the Minion bowl. After that, the broth will be poured on by the team member.

The flavors of Otto’s Noodle Bowl are good. Yet, it will not amaze you with a robust flavor. This entrée does make a good change from traditional theme park cuisine.

If you want to know more about the Minion Café, be on the lookout for upcoming reviews about this new quick service location at Universal Orlando Resort on our site. We placed links to some previous articles about Illumination’s Minion Café below. As always, eat like you mean it!