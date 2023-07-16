Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (July 16, 2023)







We hope this week’s Top Three Things article finds you doing well. This week’s Top Three Things journey of savory and sweet items brings a variety of Universal Orlando dining choices.

Cheesecake Passion Fruit from Voodoo Doughnut – $4.25

Not long ago, Voodoo Doughnut Universal CityWalk Orlando revealed a few new doughnuts for guests to enjoy. Several of those doughnuts we referenced in a previous article.

Nonetheless, we have tried all three doughnuts that started being sold in late June. Still, the Cheesecake Passion Fruit Doughnut is the best of the bunch. One needs to like buttercream for this doughnut. Nevertheless, this doughnut brings the sugar expected with a doughnut without overpowering the one eating it. We enjoyed it as a sweet Universal Orlando dining option.

Beef Loin Medallions at Mythos Restaurant – $30

An unofficial Universal Orlando expert asked me to name my favorite menu item at Mythos Restaurant. Mythos at Universal Islands of Adventure receives high acclaim from some theme park insiders. After pondering the question, I went with the Beef Lion Medallions.

These consist of a solid cut of meat rivaling many high-quality table service theme park restaurants. The complimentary sides that come with it include Yukon potato puree, sautéed haricot verts, radish, watercress, and red wine reduction. Our Disney colleagues consistently express shock at the quality when ordering this at Mythos. They also express disbelief that the same quality over at Epcot would cost $20 more.

Top Three Things: Banana Flavored Popcorn at Pop-A-Nana – $6.69

To round out this week’s Top Three Things regarding Universal Orlando dining, we enter Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida. The Banana Popcorn at Pop-A-Nana presents guests with a snack that Minion fans will love. The banana glaze on this popcorn can be inconsistent sometimes. Still, the flavor usually provides guests with a reason to pay a dollar or two for flavored popcorn over the standard theme park version. At Universal Studios Florida, the Pop-A-Nana near Illumination’s Minion Café serves this treat and a few others.

That concludes our Top Three Things for this week. We will return next week with more suggestions for your Universal Orlando dining experiences. In fact, we will be planning our dining options for another trip to Orlando this month. As always, eat like you mean it!