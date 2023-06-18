Minions Pop-A-Nana Stand with Banana Popcorn Soft Opened!







Universal Orlando has soft opened the Minion Cafe and the highly anticipated Minions Popcorn stand Pop-A-Nana. One of the reasons everyone was waiting for this new stand to open was to try out the banana-flavored popcorn and it seems to be quite the hit!

At the new location, you can get regular popcorn, banana popcorn, the two drinks from Minion Cafe (Antidote and PX-41 Punch), and three types of beer, including the banana bread flavored beer!

Popcorn can be purchased by the cup or with a souvenir bucket. There are two choices for buckets.

Neither option is exactly new for this location, but they are cute!

Minions Selfie Stick Bucket is $29.99

Minions Car Popcorn Bucket is $38.00

Here are the prices:

Popcorn with souvenir bucket – $29.99 or $38.00, Depending on choice.

Popcorn in cup – $5.19

Banana popcorn with souvenir bucket – $29.99 or $38.00, Depending on choice.

Banana popcorn in cup – $6.69

PX-41 Punch – $6.99 Lemonade with bright flavors of strawberry and kiwi, with angry Minion colored topping and blue raspberry Pop Rocks!

The Antidote – $6.99 Oodles of banana flavor with Minion colored topping and graham cracker crumbles. Tastes like a Banana Cream Pie.

Wells Banana Bread Beer – $10.00

Bud Light – $10.50

Cigar City Jai Alai – $12.00

Fountain drinks and water – $4.29- $6.00

I love this person’s analogy! Joe says that the “Banana popcorn is the butterbeer of Minions Land. Delicious.”

Banana popcorn is the butterbeer of Minion Land. Delicious 😋 pic.twitter.com/0Nb04BK6sf — Joe (@rolandkf7) June 17, 2023

What do you think? Comment and let us know!