Minion Cafe Opens Today at Universal Orlando and more!

The Minion Cafe is now open to the general public and will open from 10AM – 6PM daily. Here is a look at the exterior areas and the menu boards!
First let’s look at the menu boards:
Hand Helds:
Uncle Dru’s Belly Fillin’ Pork Sandwich – Slow-roasted Porchetta, chimichurri sauce, mustard aioli, apple butter, bacon jam, and arugula on an Hawaiian pretzel bun with green banana chips.
Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich– French onion dipped ribeye, caramelized onions, secret sauce, cheesy blast pimento cheese on a cheddar and onion brioche.
Off the Flames
Mel’s Meatball Mountain– Wood oven baked stuffed pizza, with meatballs, basil, fresh mozzarella, and marinara.
Despica-Bowls
Lucy’s Top Secret Salmon – Wood-grilled Atlantic salmon, coconut blue rice, Thai cucumbers, edamame and lipstick taser sauce.
Otto’s Noodle Bowl -Slow-roasted Porchetta, udon noodles, tare egg, cilantro, roasted corn, and shrimp dumpling with Tonkotsu sauce.
El Macho’s Salsa y Salsa Ropa Veija -Braised beef with tomato cucumber salad, cilantro rice, also salsa roja and el Macho tostones.
Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower – Crispy Cauliflower florets with sweet and spicy chili sauce, coconut blue rice, Thai cucumbers and edamame.
Kevin’s Choppa Choppa Salad – Purple cabbage and arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, edamame, crispy pork belly, pulled rotisserie chicken, green banana chips with a mustard ale vinaigrette.
Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup – Green tomato soup, crispy pork belly, tomato gummy bear and basil oil, served with a pimento cheddar grilled cheese sandwich.
Stuart’s Chicken Szechuan Surprise – Szechuan glazed rotisserie chicken, stir-fried vegetable udon.
Desserts:
Fluffy Unicorn Cupcake – Confetti cupcake, vanilla and bubblegum icing, topped with a white chocolate unicorn horn.
Minion Swiss Roll – Vanilla cake with a pineapple cardamom whipped ganache, passionfruit “banana” with a chocolate shell.
Bob’s Teddy Bear -Chocolate cream puff filled with a chocolate whipped ganache.
Otto’s Pet Rock – Peanut butter mousse, strawberry jelly, crushed peanuts, banana cake dipped in a chocolate shell.
Mini Minions
Mini Boss’ Mega Melt – Pimento cheddar grilled cheese with mini tots
Mr. Gru’s PB & Jelly – Pressed peanut butter with Gru’s jelly with mini tots
Freedonia Festival of Mac & Cheese -Mini shells tossed in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce.
Shrunken Moonballs -Mini meatballs in marinara over spaghetti
Specialty Drinks
Anitdote – Oodles of banana flavor with Minion colored topping and graham cracker crumbles. Tastes like a Banana Cream Pie.
PX-41 Punch – Lemonaid with bright flavors of strawberry and kiwi, with angry Minion colored topping and blue raspberry Pop Rocks!
The outside area of Minions Cafe:
Mobile Pickup window
Outdoor seating area
Current state of Villain-Con leading to the Minions Cafe!
Minions Popcorn Pop-A-Nana!
The ‘Sing’ Meet and Greet also opened today!
