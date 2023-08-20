Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (August 20, 2023)







Passholder Days began at Universal Orlando Resort, bringing with it several exclusive passholder items. Some Passholder Days food items make the Top Three Things list for this week. Along with those, another food item might light your fire.

Top Three Things: Guava Cheese Doughnut from Voodoo Doughnut – $3.95

Last week, we reviewed the Passholder Days Voodoo Doughnut, the Guava Cheese Doughnut. Though we had a bit of drama attempting to acquire this doughnut, it makes the Top Three Things list for some good reasons. We found this raised yeast doughnut with filling made a good offering for Universal Orlando Resort passholders. If you have any desire for a doughnut with guava and cream cheese, then give this a try.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich at Bread Box Handcrafted Sandwiches- $13.49

With the Chucky Halloween Horror Nights food booth rumored to have some varieties of Nashville Hot Chicken, some of you need to train for that spicy flavor. One option comes from Bread Box Handcrafted Sandwiches, located in CityWalk upstairs from Voodoo Doughnut.

This sandwich consists of fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, coleslaw, and pickle chips on Texas toast. Though the spice level of this sandwich will not blow anyone away in terms of Nashville spice levels, the flavors merit consideration. Do be advised that this sandwich does not come with a side. So, you will have to pay extra for that.

Vegan Rice Bowl at Café La Bamba – $15.99

Recently, we made another visit to Café La Bamba at Universal Studios Florida theme park. We have visited this place several times with mixed results. The quality of food was well above average. However, the efficiency of the mobile order table delivery system leaves something to be desired.

During this recent visit, the mobile order system struggled at first, but things worked out. We ordered the Vegan Rice Bowl. This menu item includes a choice of one protein (vegan chorizo or roasted portobello mushrooms for $1 more), cilantro rice, black beans, vegan cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, vegan sour cream, and roasted corn salsa.

We selected vegan chorizo since we have tried the mushrooms several times. Overall, this rice bowl consisted of fresh ingredients and a nice balance. If you are willing to risk some delay due to mobile ordering, this entrée makes a solid choice.

Next week, we will be back with three more suggestions to make the Top Three Thing list. As always, eat like you mean it!