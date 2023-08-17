We Tried the Guava Cheese Voodoo Doughnut for Universal Orlando Passholder Days







Passholder Days began at Universal Orlando this week. For that, Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Orlando created a Guava Cheese Doughnut.

The bakers at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando utilize almost every special occasion at Universal Orlando Resort to design a limited-time doughnut. As a Universal Orlando Resort passholder exclusive menu item available through September, Voodoo Doughnut created a Guava Cheese Doughnut.

Guava Cheese Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando – $3.95

The menu description for the Guava Cheese Doughnut says it will be a “Raised yeast shell filled with cream cheese and guava filling, dipped in yellow honey icing.” Based on that description, that sounds intriguing. We tend to enjoy the raised yeast shell-style doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut. Before describing this doughnut, we should mention this year’s special discount for Passholder Days.

Increase in Universal Orlando Passholder Discount

For this year’s Passholder Days event, passholders receive an additional 10% on items ordered using the Universal Orlando Resort mobile app. On the Universal Orlando Resort website, it says, “From August 15 – September 30, 2023, Passholders receive an additional 10% increase to their existing Food & Beverage discount at Universal Orlando owned and operated restaurants, excluding food & beverage carts and alcoholic beverages, when using Mobile Food and Drink Ordering on the official Universal Orlando Resort App.”

We want to make two clarifications based on the wording of this official statement (and our experience) with Universal Orlando Resort. First, mobile ordering is unavailable for Passholder Days food and beverage items. Some are unavailable for mobile ordering as items at table service restaurants. Also, the quick service options require guests to wait in line to prove they are passholders.

Second, the mobile order system at Universal Orlando Resort does not work well compared to other versions of theme park mobile ordering. One of the worst places to use the mobile order method at Universal Orlando Resort is Voodoo Doughnut. Our current success rate here falls below 50% percent. We wish you good luck with mobile ordering!

However, we did a mobile order receiving the higher Passholder Days discount for an item at another restaurant on the same day we tried the new Guava Cheese Voodoo Doughnut.

How Did the Guava Cheese Doughnut Taste?

As much as we love Voodoo Doughnut, the pattern and style of the limited-time doughnuts caused us to doubt the quality of this one before we tried it. The menu description sounds great. Still, the raised yeast shell with filling often leads to inconsistencies at Voodoo Doughnut.

We went to order this doughnut. In a predictable pattern, the team members first told us that they did not have Guava Cheese Doughnuts. After chatting with supervisors, we learned that the doughnut was there. However, despite showing our annual pass and asking for the doughnut as an annual pass exclusive, we were told we had to prove we were an annual passholder to get the doughnut. After doing this, we received our one doughnut in a nice pink box.

The Guava Cheese Doughnut makes a nice limited-time doughnut for Universal Orlando annual passholders. Though we had concerns about this doughnut, the flavors work well together. The guava filling stars with this doughnut. Still, the cream cheese and honey icing complement the guava nicely. We found the doughnut refreshing with a unique flavor.

Nevertheless, the filling lacked consistency for bites. Also, this doughnut could be messy, so be careful as you enjoy it.

Despite that, this doughnut makes a great addition for passholders through September 30. We can recommend it. As always, eat like you mean it!