Universal Orlando Passholder Appreciation Days Perks and Events 2023

Universal Orlando Resort will celebrate Passholders from August 15 to September 30, 2023. During this time, Passholders will have access to exclusive merchandise, menu items, exclusive entrance special night at Universal Islands of Adventure, and discounts.

We've been waiting for this one. 🤩 Passholder Night returns on August 26 at Universal Islands of Adventure. Stay tuned for more details! #UOAPDAYS #UOAPNight pic.twitter.com/AF45YPqBwh — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 6, 2023

On July 6, Universal Orlando Resort posted on its social media that Passholder Night would return on August 26. This would be an after-hours event at Universal Islands of Adventure theme park. In the past, this event entitled passholders to enjoy the theme park later in the evening. Universal Orlando Resort did not release full details with the initial announcement.

Passholder Nights

However, we have the details of this Passholder Night event now. However, we also have reports that this event is already at capacity. We will have to wait for more details about that from Universal Orlando.

The Passholder Night event occurs on August 26, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and photo ID required. Passholders can experience exclusive after-hours access to certain attractions and venues at Universal Islands of Adventure.

Passholder Nights returns for the first time since 2019. Guests will have after-hours access to certain attractions and venues at Universal Islands of Adventure. All Passholder discounts apply that evening.

There will also be special Passholder Night food items available for purchase. The UOAP Lounge will be open during the exclusive event hours of 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Passholder exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® souvenir cup will be available for purchase at the UOAP Lounge and Captain America Diner at Universal Islands of Adventure for $17.99 +tax while supplies last. In addition, Passholders will receive $6.99 + tax activations on Coke Freestyle refills during the event.

For those looking for a nice meal this evening, Universal has dedicated a Passholder dedicated last seating at Mythos Restaurant and Confisco Grille at 7:00 p.m. on the night of this event. Passholders must have a blue UOAP wristband for the last seating. In addition, standard passholder parking perks apply this evening.

Passholder Exclusive Entrance

Passholders can enter Universal Islands of Adventure through an exclusive entrance during Passholder Appreciation Days. This entrance will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. from August 15 through September.

Passholder Exclusive Dining Areas

Once again, this year, for Passholder Appreciation Days, passholders can enjoy an exclusive upstairs patio dining space and exclusive menu items at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure. Also, the upstairs exclusive dining space at Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida will be open for passholders.

Passholder Exclusive Food

CityWalk

Guava Cheese Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut – $3.95

This will be a raised yeast shell filled with cream cheese and guava filling, dipped in yellow honey icing.

Peaches & Cream Stuffed French Toast at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen – $13.95

Passholders receive French toast stuffed with citrus agave flavored Mascarpone cheese, topped with peach cobbler, whip cream, peaches, and vanilla ice cream.

Avocado Toast Burger at NBC Sports Grill and Brew – $16.95

This burger consists of an all-beef patty, a fried egg, California smashed avocados, EVOO, sea salt, pickled red onions, feta cheese, and cherry tomatoes.

Sushi Burrito at Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar – $19

This entrée includes salmon poke, plantain chips, lettuce, citrus ponzu, wasabi, sushi rice, norio, and avocado spread.

BBQ Brisket Tacos at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville – $21.95

These tacos contain 14-hour smoked brisket, creamy green apple slaw, and peach BBQ sauce served with a flour tortilla.

Perfect Pear Margarita ay Universal’s Great Movie Escape – $14.50

El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Pear syrup, sour, and fresh lime juice.

Crab Enchiladas at Antojitos Authentic Mexicna Food – $19.95

Chichilo Mole, Jicama Slaw, House Rice, Refried Beans.

Cookies & Cream Cold Brew at Starbucks

Cold brew with a touch of vanilla, topped with a sweet cookie cold foam.

Tall: $5.49

Grande: $5.99

Venti: $6.49

Banana Split Frappuccino at Starbucks

Blended Frappuccino with Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Java Chips, and Banana Topped with Whip and Mocha drizzle.

Tall: $8.49

Grande: $8.99

Venti: $9.49

Universal Studios Florida

Lobster Mac & Cheese at Lombard’s Seafood Grille – $24

Seashell Pasta, Sherry cream sauce, Maine Lobster, herb parmesan topping.

The “Maloney Stack” at Finnegan’s Bar and Grill – $19.95

Half pound all beef burger, braised short rib, beer battered onion rings, and ale cheese sauce, served with wedge fries.

Universal Islands of Adventure

Wagyu Beef Sliders at Confisco Grille – $18.95

Waygu beef sliders on brioche buns with bourbon bacon jam, cheddar cheese, arugula, and garlic aioli, served with truffle Fries.

Plant Based Fettuccine Alfredo at Café 4 – $13.95

Creamy vegan fettuccine alfredo with chicken.

Zucchini Fritters at Mythos Restaurant – $12

Cretan Herbed Zucchini Fritters, served with a Cucumber Tomato Salad and Tzatziki sauce.

Universal Volcano Bay

Island Chicken Pancit Bowl at Whakawaiwai Eats – $17.49

Sautéed vegetables, Noodles, and grilled Chicken tossed in a sweet and Tangy Island sauce.

Passholder Discount on Mobile Food Orders

During Passholder Appreciation Days, passholder receive an additional 10% increase to their existing discounts at Universal Orlando-owned and operated restaurants. This does not include food and beverage carts and alcoholic beverages.

Premier Passholders will receive 25% off when they use the official Universal Orlando Resort App to place food and drink orders from select restaurants.

Preferred, Power, and Seasonal Passholders will receive 20% off when they use the official Universal Orlando Resort App to order food and drink from select restaurants.

Passholder Universal Express Pass Discount

Passholders save 30% on select Universal Express passes for use at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure from August 15 – September 30, 2023. This discount does not apply to Universal Volcano Bay or for separately ticketed events. Also, a limit of one express pass per valid Annual or Seasonal Pass per day will be allowed. Guests can only buy these at Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure front gate ticket windows.

Passholder Exclusive Discount on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ Personalization Services

During this event, passholders will receive 50% off on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Personalization Services with each qualifying same-day purchase at participating locations inside Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. This discount applies to engraving services with the purchase of select The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ interactive wands, embroidery services with the purchase of select The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ items (ex., robes, and scarfs), embossing services with the purchase of select The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ items (ex. luggage tags and journals), Heat Press services with the purchase of select The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ T-shirts and sweaters.

A valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and photo ID must be presented at the time of purchase. All purchases must be made on the same day, and the Passholder must have the receipt.

Passholder Exclusive Universal Great Movie Escape Discount

During Passholder Appreciation Days, passholders will receive 30% off on all Universal’s Great Movie Escape private and non-private experience tickets when purchased at the venue.

Universal Volcano Bay Cabana and Premium Seating Passholder Discount

Passholders receive a 10% discount on Cabana and Premium Seating rentals at Universal Volcano Bay from August 15 – September 30. This offers applies weather permitting, of course. Offer valid for purchase day of only at the front gate or concierge locations at Volcano Bay.

Passholder Exclusive Photo Offer

Passholders receive a buy one then get one offer on any Amazing Pictures™ photo product in Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Passholders receive the equal or lesser priced item free. Offer valid only from August 15 – September 30, 2023.

Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay

Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty minutes prior to park opening during Passholder Appreciation Days.

Exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® Souvenir Cup

Starting September 1, Passholders can purchase an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® souvenir cup while supplies last for $17.99.

Locations to purchase the cups are:

Universal Islands of Adventure -UOAP Lounge, Croissant Moon Bakery, and Captain America Diner®

Universal Studios Florida – Louie’s Italian Restaurant and Richter’s Burger Co.

Universal Volcano Bay -Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club.

Will you be visiting Universal Orlando Resort during Passholder Appreciation Days? Let us know in the comments below.