Sounds Like No Daniel Radcliffe in the New Harry Potter Series







The revamped MAX (HBO Max) streaming service continues to work on the reboot of the “Harry Potter” franchise. However, evidence indicates that Daniel Radcliffe will not be reprising his role as Harry Potter or making a cameo in the new MAX Harry Potter series.

According to Comicbook.com, Radcliffe stated that he would unlikely participate in the new “Harry Potter” project. Radcliffe also recently confirmed that he thinks it would be questionable if he would get offered the chance to cameo as a different character. He stated that this separation would help the new series set itself apart from the “Harry Potter” films.

Harry Potter Series

Radcliffe also commented that “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Of course, the Warner Bros. franchise faces several obstacles currently. The “Fantastic Beasts” movies have not done as well as hoped. At this moment, the originally planned fourth and fifth movies in the “Fantastic Beasts” movie series were placed on hold.

Warner Bros

Warner Bros. would like to maximize the success that the Wizarding World property enjoys at Universal theme parks. With the prequel movies having lackluster success, Warner Bros. hopes to capitalize on the streaming service series.

Nevertheless, the writers’ strike hinders any progress with the MAX series. This delay may add to the uphill climb for Warner Bros. trying to rekindle the magic of the movie franchise.

Do you think lightning can strike twice for Warner Bros’ massive success with a “Harry Potter” project? Would you like to see Radcliffe play a role in the new series? Let us know below in the comments, please.