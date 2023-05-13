Permits Give Us a Better Look At Plans For Wizarding World Expansion in Epic Universe







It’s long been rumored that the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter land coming to Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe would feature an attraction based on the Ministry of Magic and the Parisian streets from ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” New permits now give us a better look at the plans for this expansion.

We now know that the British Ministry of Magic attraction is confirmed, as is the “floo powder” rumor about guests “entering” the attraction via floo powder and fireplaces.

The new area will also have restaurants, stores, an alleyway, as we see with Knockturn Alley, and a stage show.

One improvement in this section over Diagon Alley is the walkway size. They will be wider in the new land.

There is a good bit of evidence to support the notion that this will be based on the French streets from the second ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film. the architecture shown in the structures looks like the streets from the film, as does the entry Porte Saint-Denis arch structure being built.

@bioreconstruct has some images of those structures.

From these plans, we can see the arch at the entrance to the new land. As you go down the street, there will be restrooms and retail and dining locations on both sides of the walkway. The eatery on the right will have 281 seats, while the one on the left will have 227 seats.

At the end of the street, there will be a circus tent that is the entry to what looks like a live show. Most likely based on the Circus Arcanus from the film.

The plans indicate that the theater will hold 642 seats and has a special effects room and other rooms for mechanical features of the show.

I’m so excited to see Epic Universe completed! This new section and attractions will likely be amazing!

