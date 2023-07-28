Secret Invasion’s Finale Becomes Marvel’s Lowest Rated Episode







While it is no secret that the once popular Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen better days their ventures into television have been rather rough. The shows did start off with some early successes like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Things began to take a downward turn when shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk began to bring in less and less viewers.

Now their latest series Secret Invasion has been taking quite the beating. Not only was its debut episode the second worst rated premier of any MCU show, but now after it aired its final episode this past week it has now become the lowest rated finale in MCU television history.

The final episode of the six-episode mini-series currently sits as a mere 10% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the overall series has a 56% Critical Score and 60% Audience Score the final episode is considered the worst of the bunch. Even the controversial ending of the She-Hulk series had a 73% score.

Out of the 10 reviews 9 out of 10 of them are Rotten with only a single positive review. Many of the criticisms point to good ideas with poor execution, a waste of talented actor and an overall waste of time.

One review from Fletcher Peters from The Daily Beast says: “Although the Nick Fury-focused (Samuel L. Jackson) drama seems to think it went out with a bang, the series finale opts for a whimpering, wheezing final fight and boring repetition.”

With the current state of Marvel television being the way that it is Disney and/or Marvel Studios may try to salvage the series by releasing it on television like ABC or Freeform. They are releasing three Secret Invasion episodes on Hulu, but it’s still behind a streaming paywall and not as widely available as cable/satellite service channels.

What do you think? Does the series deserve the negative feedback?

Source: NME