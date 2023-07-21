Hulu Watchers Can Stream First Three Episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion







Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” will soon broadcast the final episode on Disney+. However, Disney announced that the first three episodes of Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” will air on Hulu.

For those unfamiliar with the current Marvel Studios’ Disney+ offering, “Secret Invasion” brings some guests into a dark spy-thriller with Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, searching for answers. In Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion,” set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. Along the way, many secrets are uncovered, adding to the intrigue.

Viewership Issues

“Secret Invasion” has not drawn the viewership that Marvel Studio hoped. Even with a stellar cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, viewership has remained lower than expected. Other talented thespians, such as Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir have performed well in this series. Yet, reviews and viewership have been below average.

This Marvel show, and others underperforming, has led to many ideas of Marvel fatigue. Bob Iger has commented on it. The Disney Company looks to be trying a few new things to help with this issue. For example, we learned recently that the Disney+ “Ms. Marvel” show would be rebroadcast on the ABC network to develop some hype for the upcoming “The Marvels” movie.

The decision to show the first three episodes of “Secret Invasion” could be another step in trying something new with the Marvel product. Secret Invasion’s first three episodes will appear on Hulu starting tomorrow, Friday, July 21, through Thursday, August 17. “Secret Invasion” episodes “Resurrection,” “Promises” and “Betrayed” will stream on Hulu from Friday, July 21, through Thursday, August 17.

Will This Work for Secret Invasion?

This idea of moving the show to Hulu in a preview capacity makes sense. The entire series, with slightly more adult content and more violent action, matches the Hulu audience better than Disney+ audience anyway. The concept of dark spy-thriller could reach new people that do not have Disney+ but watch Hulu.

Episode six of “Secret Invasion”, the finale, premiers next Wednesday, July 26, only on Disney+. Will you be watching? What do you think of this promotional movie to Hulu? Let us know in the comments below.