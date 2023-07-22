Secret Invasion Is Seemingly Not Performing All That Well For Disney+. Are Fans Losing Interest?







Are fans getting tired of Marvel films and shows? Disney+ has been seeing a drop in viewership for some Marvel shows. The films haven’t been faring much better, with The Marvels coming up next. Now it seems their Secret Invasion show is also not performing all that well.

How bad is it doing?

It has come in as the second-lowest Marvel show on Disney+, at least for its five-day debut, at 994k. Ms. Marvel is still the lowest at 775k for the first five days.

Nick Fury and Ms. Marvel will be the main characters in the next MCU film. Disney must be getting worried as they are releasing the entire Ms. Marvel show on ABC, and they are putting the first three episodes of Secret Invasion on Hulu to try and drum up interest in the show. Likely to try and get people to subscribe to Disney+ as an add-on and to drive interest in The Marvels film.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will make a profit Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania only came in at $473 million worldwide. Disney needs The Marvels to do at least as well as the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The next Marvel show coming to Disney+ is the second season of Loki on October 6. The show will release episodically like previous shows. Disney may have some upswing with this one as the character is a fan favorite and the most-watched Marvel show, coming in at 2.5 million households in the first five days.

However, coming right behind that is Marvel’s Echo, and rumors were swirling that it needed reshoots because Kevin Feige allegedly thought it “unreleasable.” Of course, Disney denies this rumor is true, but we do know that Disney is dropping the entire show at once on November 29 instead of posting it episodically like they do with all their other Marvel shows. Perhaps there is some truth to the stories.

If The Marvels and Echo don’t perform well Disney may have to reevaluate the MCU moving forward. Be it brand fatigue, superhero fatigue, or subpar films/shows; fans may be moving on from Marvel and its new characters. Secret Invasion might be the latest casualty of a larger problem.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!