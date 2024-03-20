‘Season of the Force’ Brings New ‘Star Wars’ Merch to Disneyland!







A new event is coming to Disneyland in April! Season of the Force will kick off with the latest additions to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, which we covered recently, along with several other Star Wars goodies.

Season of the Force kicks off on April 5 and will run until June 2. This celebration of the science fiction franchise encompasses many new additions to Disneyland and Galaxy’s Edge:

On certain nights, the sky over Galaxy’s Edge will be lit up with the Fire of the Rising Moons fireworks show. It’s a celebration similar to what we saw at the end of Return of the Jedi. Does this mean we’ll be seeing dancing ewoks and droids?

John Williams’ legendary music will accompany the pyrotechnic entertainment, and Disney says your MagicBand+ will be involved in the event. Hopefully, there will also be some new RF triggers for the droids. So your new mechanical friend can join in on the celebration.

A new Magic Shot photo op will be available. Disney PhotoPass will allow guests to get a commemorative photo of them holding a bounty hunter holopuck.

Fans of Star Tours can snag the new hoodie and tee. They will be available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World!

Yes, there will also be new food! Sadly, it’s just a limited-edition sugar cookie with some admittedly cool-looking Star Wars artwork on top. There’s even a tiny candy X-Wing!

Unfortunately, there are no other big announcements. Now would have been an excellent time to announce some new Legends lightsabers or droid parts. Maybe that will happen on May the 4th?

Regardless, what do you think about the Season of the Force event? Let us know your thoughts and opinions!

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]