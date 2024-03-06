New Star Tours Adventures Coming Based on Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian!







Star Tours is getting a new update! The fan-favorite attraction will get new adventures that will shuttle guests to locations based on the Disney+ shows Andor, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian!

The update was announced on the Disney Parks Blog this week and will be in the parks starting April 5. Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris will be the first to get the new experience. It’s unclear if new adventures will be coming to Toko Disneyland.

Disney Parks also released a short video showcasing one of the new locations:

Starting April 5, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will be taking you on some all-new adventures. These new additions will feature characters and locations from some of your favorite Disney+ new series – Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian.

I’d love to tell you which exciting locations you’ll be traveling to, but I haven’t watched the Disney+ shows. Regardless of what you think of the Disney Star Wars, it’s tough to tarnish what Star Tours offers.

I would like to see Disney Parks do a limited run of the original footage from 1987. Sure, it’s very clunky by today’s standards, but sometimes you just need to relive that run to Endor with Captain RX-24. It’s still amazing that the original version ran until 2010.

Not too long ago, someone uploaded the 70mm film of the ride. It’s a beautiful transfer and Paul Reubens’s voiceover is included!

There’s quite a lot of history behind the ride. For more on that, check out Yesterworld’s video below.

What do you think of the inclusion of three new segments to Star TTours’srotation? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]