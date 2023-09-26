Rumors Claim Rachel Zegler Is Fired as Snow White, But Is It True?







New rumors are swirling that Rachel Zegler has been fired from Disney’s Live-Action Snow White film. The story is coming from Inside the Magic, so it already has that against it. They got it from a guy on TikTok who claims she was fired over her “lack of professionalism.”

Here is the TikTok video:

But is it true?

Honestly, we don’t know for 100%, but so far, no confirmation has been made by Rachel Zegler or Disney on the matter.

Rumored images of the dolls from Mattel were “leaked” that seem to show Rachel Zegler’s version of the Disney princess. But Mattel reached out and asked us to take them down. So is it because they didn’t want them leaked, or was it because it’s being canceled?

I can tell you that the actress has made comments that some Disney fans have felt were disrespectful to the source material. Many simply want the film canceled because of Disney not even hiring actors with Dwarfism to play the seven dwarfs and instead replaced them with “diverse” bandit characters.

Many others want Disney to stop making live-action remakes.

Why do people think she was fired?

She may be fired, or it is more likely confusion around another film she was replaced in. It has been reported that Zegler was recast for a film, but that film was “Paddington Bear 3.” The reason for her recasting was allegedly due to her not filming because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie was still being produced as it was filming in the UK. There are different unions than SAG-AFTRA there.

Right now, we don’t know for 100% certainty if she was fired or not. If they did fire her, they would have to shelve the entire film or reshoot it, and that makes very little sense given the budget was already getting out of control.

“While filming in the United Kingdom, Disney (Under the name ‘Hidden Heart Productions Ltd.’) had already spent $209.3 Million as of July of 2022 (Minus $41.1 Million via tax rebate from the U.K. government).”

They likely can’t cancel the film due to the investment, and they likely wouldn’t want to reshoot it given how much they already spent.

Personally, I feel her firing from “Snow White” is highly unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!