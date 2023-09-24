Leaked Doll Images of Rachel Zegler’s Snow White and Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen Surface

Some new images are circulating of rumored doll versions of both Rachel Zegler’s Snow White and Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen from Disney’s upcoming live-action “Snow White.” They are believed to be higher-end collector dolls from Mattel.
The doll images were posted on social media.
Snow White / Rachel Zegler
Evil Queen / Gal Gadot
She’s holding the poisoned apple. I’m unsure how Snow White will wake up since the original was “problematic.” Maybe the bandits will give her the Heimlich maneuver?
Of course, these are just rumored designs, and we don’t yet have confirmation about them. But they do look pretty accurate.
