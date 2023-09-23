RUMOR: Snow White Remake Is Too Expensive To Cancel?







The Live-Action Remake of the 1937 animated classic Show White and the Seven Dwarfs has seen almost nothing but backlash ever since its inception. From the controversy surrounding the casting to the lead actress’ public bashing of the original film to seemingly removing the titular “Seven Dwarfs,” this film has caused almost nothing but headaches for Disney.







The backlash for the film has apparently gotten so severe that even David Hand, son of the original film’s director, called it out. Multiple brand experts have even warned that Rachel Zegler’s comments could hurt the film’s chances at the box office. With things getting this bad, you may be saying to yourself, “Why don’t they just cancel this?“. Well, it turns out that they might not have a choice.



In a recent report via Caroline Reid of Forbes it shows that Disney has already sunk so much money into the production that if they were to cancel it now, it could spell a disaster for them behind the scenes.







While filming in the United Kingdom, Disney (Under the name ‘Hidden Heart Productions Ltd.’) had already spent $209.3 Million as of July of 2022 (Minus $41.1 Million via tax rebate from the U.K. government).



However, that was in July of 2022, over a year ago. Since then, there has been much more work done on the film, leading to more money being spent. Reid stated:



“Its costs are likely to rise sharply as more than a year of post-production still had to be done after the date of the financial statements.“



Caroline Reid estimates that going by the $168.2 Million budget from 2022, Disney will need to make over $336.4 Million to break even and cover the baseline spending with movie theater cuts in North America and International markets. But that doesn’t count the money spent since then or the millions more needed to market the film.







With the current Hollywood strikes causing the production to be halted and the planned March 2024 release date rumored to be delayed to later in the year, this thing will just keep getting more and more expensive.



Perhaps it is so expensive that Disney will be willing to keep it going to try and recoup as much of the spending as possible. You can bet that they will even try to get more tax breaks from the U.K. government to offset the expense.



What do you think? Should Disney still release the film, or should they take the sleeping princess off of life support?



Sources: Forbes, Bounding Into Comics