RUMOR: Snow White Remake To Be Delayed Due To Strikes







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Almost since the beginning the Live-Action Remake of the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been met with disaster after disaster. Not only did the film initially receive mixed reactions for race swapping the titular character who’s name literally has “White” due to her “pale skin”, but even the set caught on fire as if a bad omen made its presence known.







Not long after, the lead actress, Rachel Zegler, would bash the 1937 original in the press, calling the original “outdated” and how the new version is “more independent.” Her comments have caused so much bad press for the film that executives reportedly had meetings regarding the issue.



One of the biggest blows to the production was when it was revealed that the titular seven Dwarfs would no longer be “Dwarfs” as not to be offensive and would instead be seven “magical creatures“. This decision backfired, with many saying that they put dwarf actors out of jobs.







Now, a recent report going around says that the production might get hit with another blunder. According to the latest newsletter via Puck, the production, which is currently slated for a March 22nd, 2024 release date, will “almost certainly move off that date.“



The reason is the continued WGA and SAG strikes plaguing Hollywood. The film has apparently not yet begun the necessary reshoots. With the writers and actors unavailable, the production is stalled.



However, this could be a blessing in disguise (if done correctly). The opportunity to delay the film could lead to the necessary changes that could aid “fixing” problems with the film. While Zegler herself is here to stay, perhaps they could cast seven dwarf actors as the classic characters. But it could be too late to fix that.



Whatever the case, it looks like we will have to wait a little longer before this film sees theaters.



Source: The Direct





