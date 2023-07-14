Disney’s New Snow White and One Dwarf With Six Diverse Magical Creatures Image Leaks







If you were expecting a live-action ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ you are likely going to be disappointed if new rumored images from the Daily Mail are true. It appears that only Snow’s companion is actually a dwarf, and the rest of the cast looks like a United Colors of Benetton commercial. Or a modern interpretation of Woodstock.

Oh, and they are all following the male lead “Jonathan.” It’s unclear if he’s the prince or not, but we do know comments have been made by Snow White actress Rachel Zegler at D23.

“She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.

She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. The leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, brave, and true. And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in.”

Here are the rumored images from the film.

Only of the actors appears to even be a dwarf. This is likely when Disney announced that the supporting seven would be “magical creatures” instead of dwarfs after actor Peter Dinklage made comments indicating using dwarf actors was regressive.

Here’s what he said:

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on. Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*ck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

As a result Disney went in a different direction and only hired one dwarf actor. When Dinklage made his comments many actors of smaller stature were upset that he may have cost them roles and representation.

Disney had made a statement saying that the actors hired for the “Magical Creatures” would be done to avoid stereotypes, but I’m betting we will see even more stereotypes here.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Frankly, this production has been nothing but an uphill battle. Snow White herself, probably the only princess that should remain white due to her specific description, is now Latina actress Rachel Zegler. The film set caught fire and production was pushed back. There was the issues with Peter Dinklage’s comments and actors with similar conditions were upset it could cost them roles. It did.

Upside, her dress doesn’t look as bad as many feared when early images leaked. However, she’s wearing a cape in the new pictures.

On the positive side, if these images are real, we are not getting a lesser quality live-action rehash of the iconic Walt Disney film. Many are tired of the same animated film presented in live-action. Instead, we are likely getting something very different. But it could end up being something much worse, but at least it’s now diverse and “modern.”

Disney’s board and Bob Iger want to know why the company keeps losing money. It’s time to move on from these live-action “reimaginings.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!