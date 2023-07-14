Disney Calls Snow White Images Fake But May Still Be Production Photos?







In response to the rumored “Snow White” live action photos that were released today from the Daily Mail, Disney has apparently said they are not real, but reportedly also told the Independent they are stand-in actors not of the final film?

Images that feature what looks to be a stand-in for Rachel Zegler and a group of 8 individuals marching in a field were said to be from Disney’s new live-action “Snow White” film. They are, but they aren’t the actors in the film.

Which makes sense as the actress did not look like Rachel Zegler.

Since their release, a Disney spokesperson has reportedly told the Daily Beast that the photos were fake:

“The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.”

But the Independent was told that they were real images for stand-in actors.

“In a statement to The Independent, a Disney spokesperson clarified: “The images that ran [in the Daily Mail] are not official film photos. These show stand-ins for some talent and do not feature Rachel Zegler or Andrew Burnap.”

It’s not the Snow White and Jonathan actors, but what about the “dwarf” characters? If these are indeed production photos with stand-ins, that would imply that the characters look similar to the actors since Snow white is in the same dress we saw from early production photos.

Rachel Zegler in Snow White dress.

Alleged stand-in in dress.

It would imply that the other characters are also dressed in the manner that those characters would appear in the film. If the Daily Mail is telling the truth about them being stand-in actors.

I hope that it is a fake image and the roles were not taken from already marginalized actors with dwarfism.

But we shall see how it goes.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!