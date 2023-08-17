Brand Experts Warn About Rachel Zegler’s Behavior







So far almost every news piece about the upcoming Live-Action Remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been a PR disaster. Early on in the production a set caught fire with some seeing it as a bad omen for the film’s future.



Since then, there has been much controversy surrounding the casting of both Snow White herself and the seven “magical creatures“. One of them being that multiple dwarf actors may have been put out of work due to Disney being oversensitive regarding the matter of little people.







One of the biggest issues is the lead actress Rachel Zegler who has seemingly gone on a non-stop talking campaign bashing the original 1937 film, leading to a large amount of backlash online.



In addition to the negative comments about Snow White, she has also garnered criticism over wanting to be financially compensated for every moment her film(s) are streamed online. Even multiple news outlets, who you would think would be protecting her, have been calling out her behavior/comments.







Now in a recent report via The Daily Mail the publication spoke with multiple brand experts who are now warning that the actress’ behavior may in fact damage any chance the film has at the box office when it releases in theaters.



One expert named Carla Speight made some comments about the situation. Here is some of what she said:



“Whilst it’s been clear that the original Disney Princess films hold old values, Disney have fallen for the trap of going to the opposite extreme to inflict strong and loaded messaging on the viewers, believing that’s empowerment.“



“There was a time when Disney actors were media trained and were thoughtful about the impact of their words, whilst sticking to key messaging about the films, but it seems with this total rewrite of Snow White, picturing her as a ‘boss girl’ has gone to the heads of their stars.“



“Disney will need to be careful with how they have portrayed Snow White and what they do and don’t allow their actors to say about it going forwards. They simply cannot repeat the same mistakes and allow their actors to be so vocal in their own personal opinions during promotions.“



“It can have a huge impact on ticket sales, especially with the amount of negative backlash so early in the promo trail.“







After that PR expert Nick Ede gave his own assessment:



“Rachel is a big named star playing one of the world’s most famous fairytale characters immortalized by Disney, but instead of taking the lead of The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey and embracing her role, Rachel has actively chosen to spoil the narrative and express the new direction she has taken Snow White in“

“This is by no means a wrong move and Snow White, and other stories, if they were written today would have very different nuances and narratives but the fact that she’s actively being negative about the source material and laughing off the old Disney film and the fairytale makes her look too eager to show off the new version and shows little or no respect for the previous version and other iterations.“

“I am sure Disney executives must be having crisis talks and thinking perhaps their new Snow White isn’t the best person to promote the film and ensure it is a box office success.“

“The film is due out in 2024 and with the negative narrative that’s now surrounding it, they will find it hard to create a magical and positive hype which they ultimately were looking to get having Rachel appear on red carpets.“

“The negative press may entice people to see what all the fuss is about but unlike the recent Barbie movie, which features brilliant feminist and empowering messages which we only discovered upon viewing, it feels like the cat has been let out of the bag and we already have an opinion of the film thanks to Rachel’s narrative.“

Whether or not the movie is good does not excuse the poor behavior if its lead actors. Verbally bashing a film that you are remaking does not often sit well with fans of that original. The tired tactic of calling critics of a film “racist” or “misogynist” often works against it.



The behavior made by Rachel Zegler may result in some type of gag order to prevent any further negative comments that may hurt the film. Disney is bleeding money at this point. They need to draw people in if they want to stay afloat.



