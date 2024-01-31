RUMOR: The MCU’s Iron Fist Reboot To Be Female Lead







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



With the re-introduction of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has become apparent, especially recently, that Marvel is attempting to integrate the Netflix-era Marvel shows into the overall MCU.



Many fans have been wondering how they will integrate more of the street-level Marvel heroes and are anxious to see if we will get a Defenders reunion. Well, a recent rumor suggests that Marvel is bringing back Iron Fist, but not in the way some fans may have preferred.







In a recent report from industry insider DanieRPK, instead of Finn Jones (who played the character in the original Netflix series) being the main focus, the series will supposedly be a “passing of the torch” to a new female protagonist.



Previously it had been speculated that the MCU’s Iron Fist would have been based around a new version that was introduced in the comics in 2022. It seems that they are going the Kate Bishop route with a character who had previously been introduced in the first series as the new lead.







The primary candidate is the character of Colleen Wing (Played by Jessica Henwick), who appeared in the first Iron Fist series. It should be noted that the original comic version of the character was a redhead, while the Netflix series made her Japanese-American.



It is a shame that Finn Jones may not be coming back, or at least not the way he would have wanted, as he had expressed his want to return to the role and improve upon his performance. If this rumor is true, however, we may not get to see him at his full potential.



What do you think? Should Finn Jones return, or will he be replaced?



