New Images Indicate Karen Page and Foggy Nelson Are Back For Daredevil Born Again

Netflix “Daredevil” fans can rejoice. New images that seemingly show current filming on the Disney+ Marvel “Daredevil: Born Again” show also show Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) on set!
It was previously rumored that they would be brought back after the original “Daredevil: Born Again” team was scrapped and a new showrunner was brought in. If these images are to be believed, the actors are on set!
Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson waking away from the Firm pic.twitter.com/ObPUzY3Gnd
— Finn (@WingFinn48) January 26, 2024
Holy Shot!!! 😳 #Daredevil #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/lijSMGPxRO
— Finn (@WingFinn48) January 27, 2024
We are so back. The trio is back together and the crew were nice enough to let me take a picture before they took it down. More Daredevil, finally. pic.twitter.com/LTjrFesTMj
— Sav (@Savannahhplu) January 27, 2024
As a fan of Netflix “Daredevil” myself and someone who wanted both characters back, I am thrilled! Seems like Disney may start to listen to fans. However, it’s too soon to fully believe that, given the head-scratching decisions over the last few years.
That being said, the recent announcements and leaked photos have me excited about a show I had no interest in just a few months ago.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.