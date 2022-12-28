Finn Jones Wants Another Go At Iron Fist In The MCU

With Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil from the Marvel Netflix Universe and migrating to the MCU some have wondered if any other former cast members from the Defenders might reappear. Characters like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Punisher all have potential to appear, but would the actors who played them return as well?







Cox mainly returned to the role due to the large outcry from fans to have him come back and Kevin Feige listened. Since then not only did he appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home but also in a handful of episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and will star in his own Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.







But now it appears that one of Daredevil’s former teammates wants in on the action as well. Actor Finn Jones, who played the Danny Rand version of Iron Fist, says that he wants to return to his former Netflix role.







In a recent interview with Geekscape he was asked if he would want to play Iron Fist again. He said:



“I’d love another chance. I care about Danny Rand deeply, I believe in that character, I think there’s a lot of work to be done. There’s something about the underdog, y’know? I love the underdog narrative. “



“I love the ability to prove someone wrong, and I want to prove all those motherf*ckers wrong. I know I have it in me and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want and that is possible.“



While it would be nice to see him return to the role there are sadly two obstacles in his way.







The first being Shang-Chi, having two martial arts themed super heroes may feel somewhat redundant.







The second being that a new Iron Fist was introduced in the comics, one that is of Chinese decent, since for some reason if you aren’t ethnically Asian you can’t learn martial arts (The 2021 Snake Eyes film is a good example of this). So if Iron Fist were to appear in the MCU they will most likely go with this version.



What do you think? Should Finn Jones or any of the other Netflix Marvel actors be allowed to return as join the MCU?



Source: CBR



