Rumor: Marvel Is Filming Mephisto Special For Disney+







When WandaVision came out in January 2021, many thought Mephisto could appear. There were little signs throughout that led many to believe it was possible. A new rumor has Disney filming another ‘Marvel Special Presentation’ like Werewolf by Night.

The rumor comes from insider Jeff Sneider who has indicated that Sacha Baron Cohen is filming the special right now on the ‘Agatha: House of Harkness” set. He said, “It sounds like they may be doing his very own special.”

Cohen was already rumored to play the devil-like character in ‘Ironheart.’ But if this rumor is true, he might get to do that and more.

Personally, I would love to see more of the self-contained “Marvel Special Presentation” shorts on Disney+. Sometimes the shows run far too long, and a theatrical release with an unknown character could be a bit of a stretch. This solves that problem and gives Disney more content for their streaming service.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Comicbook.com