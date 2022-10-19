RUMOR: Sacha Baron Cohen Set To Play Mephisto In Ironheart

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Not much is known about the upcoming Ironheart series coming to Disney Plus. All we know is that it will star Dominique Thorne as the young Riri Williams, a prodigy who follows in Tony Stark’s footsteps after his death in Avengers: Endgame.







Ironheart is set to make her debut in the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, there we will get the full feel of this incarnation of the character. Hopefully Thorne does a good job, despite the character in the comics not being that popular with readers.



Despite this, some new rumors reported via Deadline suggests that one infamous Marvel villain will be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That being Mephisto.







While the lord of darkness was teased in WandaVision we sadly never got to see him there. But according to a source at Deadline not only do they claim that he will be in it, but also that comedian Sacha Baron Cohen will be playing him:



“A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that there has been talk on the set about Cohen being part of Ironheart, possibly playing Mephisto.“







While many Disney fans may recognize Cohen as Time in 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, many recognize him from his role as Borat, a mockumentary series about a foreigner who is a fish out of water in western society. The series is known for its dark/shock humor and portrayal of certain stereotypes.



Since Cohen is known for playing rather dark roles in certain productions perhaps a role such as Marvel’s equivalent to the Devil might be a good fit for him.



What do you think? Would Cohen be a good fit for Mephisto?



Source: comicbook.com



