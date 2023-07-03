Rumor: Is This the Year that Death Eaters Flourish in Diagon Alley?







Universal Studios Florida hires many scare actors each year for Halloween Horror Nights. However, this year, we have been hearing that a new style of scare actor, the Death Eaters, may run free in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida this year.

Currently, we lack official details. Still, many signs point to the Death Eaters appearing for the first time in the Diagon Alley area of Universal Studios Florida. Of course, by definition, this rumor cannot be 100% confirmed at this time. Nevertheless, the probability of Death Eaters roaming free in Diagon Alley looks more likely than ever before.

Death Eaters

For those unfamiliar, the Death Eaters function as key villains in the “Harry Potter” books and movies. They serve the Dark Lord, Voldemort. These characters in the J.K. Rowling narrative seek to purify the Wizarding World and rule over the non-magical folks, Muggles.

Death Eaters tend to wear masks which enhances their creepiness. In addition, this allows them to appear in the Wizarding World theme park areas at Universal Parks easier.

In the past, at Universal Orlando Resort, Death Eaters have appeared only in the Hogsmeade area of Islands of Adventure. This happened only during the spooky season when the “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” projection show occurred. You can read about our review of this show in previous years here,

Also, at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Death Eaters have been roaming the Hogsmeade area on select evenings. This happens when the Hollywood version of the Dark Arts show occurs there.

Diagon Alley

During Halloween Horror Nights, the Diagon Alley area remains free of scare actors. Well, this was true in previous years. Though we lack exact details, it looks probable that Death Eaters will be in Diagon Alley during September and October of this year.

However, we do not know if this will happen on nights that the Halloween Horror Nights event does not occur or not. Some sourcing indicates that during Halloween Horror Nights evening, mostly Wednesday through Sunday in September and October, Diagon Alley will remain a “safe” zone with no scares. However, another source told us these characters would be in Diagon Alley only on Halloween Horror Nights evenings at night. This would essentially turn Diagon Alley into another scare zone. This change would match a pattern at Universal Studios Hollywood. Either way, if these Harry Potter villains appear in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, this marks the first time they have been in that area of Universal Orlando Resort for guests to interact with.

So, Is This the Year?

Our guess leans heavily towards Death Eaters roaming free in Diagon Alley for the theme park Halloween season. Since this functions only as a rumor right now, what do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments below.