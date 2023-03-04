Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Rumor Update







Rumors in the theme park world appear and disappear often. Theme park fans soak up these rumors since a significant amount of them end up having some truth. The rumors of a re-theme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can be traced back at least fifteen years. The peril of social scandals of rock stars and viability at a Disney theme park always looks perilous. Many sources have reported, based on statements made by Ken Marino, that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be changing to a Queen overlay. However, this Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Rumor might mean something different than people initially thought after being spoken by Ken Marino.

The speculation of a Queen transformation of this attraction fails to be a new one. When Disney announced that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith would experience a long-needed refurbishment, people started speculating that Aerosmith would be removed from the ride. This speculation expanded based on the legal trouble of lead singer Stephen Tyler.

However, a year-round roller coaster demands an extended shutdown. Roller coasters are not designed to run year-round without a larger break for maintenance and track repair. Orlando theme park fans have seen this recently with the Revenge of the Mummy attraction at Universal Studios Florida. Roller coasters of that type need a lengthy refurbishment around every twenty years. This rock band themed coaster would be well past that suggested date. A standard lengthy refurbishment conforms to this pattern.

Office Hours Live

However, a few days, Ken Marino, seen in the pre-show of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, spoke on Office Hours Live. Marino, a talented comedian, and actor said briefly on one of the show’s episodes about the Aerosmith themed coaster. He indicated that there were plans to replace Aerosmith with Queen.

This statement quickly spread in the theme park rumor world. Even though most sites reporting it expressed doubt since this rumor had been around so long. Yet, as stories do, this talk picked up steam on sites not even directly linked to theme park coverage.

Nevertheless, Ken Marino, who famously has never ridden the attraction as of summer 2022, responded on his Twitter about this. He wrote, “I have no idea what they are changing it to. Some one said that to me at some point so then I said it. It was more of rumor than anything else I suppose. Maybe it’s gonna be the new Billie Holiday ride. Could be good.”

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith Future

An evaluation of Marino’s two statements leads to the conclusion that he likely just repeated the old rumor. Besides basic speculation about the coaster, we still lack anything concrete to believe in a re-theme of this attraction. Disney has stated a few times that nothing is changing. In fairness, theme parks do lie about attractions. However, it looks unlikely in this case.

What do you think is the fate of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith? Let us know in the comments below.