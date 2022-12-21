Revenge of the Mummy Technical Rehearsals Finally Over?

Revenge of the Mummy fans heard for decades that the curse is real. That curse extended to the reopening process. This attraction at Universal Studios Florida went through an extended refurbishment early in 2022. Guests were told that this attraction would reopen in late summer. Universal Orlando pushed the limit on that by opening the attraction with “technical rehearsals” on August 30.

Technical rehearsals do mean the attraction is open. However, this means a “soft opening” where guests can ride the attraction, but it might be intermittent when it is available. Also, it’s important to note that not all elements may be open, and there is no Express Pass access. Still, the single-rider queue was available during these technical rehearsals.

Generally, technical rehearsals last a few weeks to ensure the attraction works appropriately under the stress of an entire park day. However, this technical rehearsal has been going on since late August. We know that nothing major changed within the attraction. The refurbishment’s primary objective focused on updating this ride’s electronic components.

Even though the Universal Orlando mobile app indicates that Revenge of the Mummy remains in technical rehearsal, we have received several reports that the express queue is open and the technical rehearsal signs are down. If true, this excessively long period of technical rehearsals could be over. However, with the curse of the Mummy, this attraction could slip back into technical rehearsals again at a moment’s notice. Being positive, these reports can only be good signs for Universal Studios Florida guests.

With all the drama leading up to technical rehearsal for Revenge of the Mummy, guests should not be surprised by a lack of confirmation about Revenge of the Mummy’s status. The drama lasted many months, as we reported previously.

With this good news, the express pass value increased just in time for the busiest weeks of the year at Orlando area theme parks. For Premier annual passholders, this also comes as good news since their limited after 4 pm express perk will be valid at another attraction again.

Are you excited to hear the technical rehearsals could be over? How much do you enjoy the Revenge of the Mummy attraction? Please let us know in the comments.