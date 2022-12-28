Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith Will Close For A Few Month Refurbishment

On the Walt Disney World website it’s been announced that Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith’ will close for a few months due to a refurbishment.

The website says:

“Beginning February 20, 2023, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be temporarily closed for refurbishment. This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023.”

We know that it will be closing in late February and won’t reopen for at least four months (when summer starts) and could go as long as seven months (when summer ends.)

No word on what is being “refurbished” but it’s likely not a retheme or anything like that given the time frame.

I would think Disney would want it back up as soon as possible given how busy Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now and the summer season being even busier.

