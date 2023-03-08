Review: La Tostada at Antojito’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine







Based on data research, the customer demand for Mexican cuisine continues to grow each year. Consumers enjoy the simplicity and robust flavors of this style of cooking. In Universal CityWalk Orlando, Antojito’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine provides several entrées with solid flavors like the La Tostada.

Mexican cuisine experts, like Chef Rick Bayless, might argue that what most consider Mexican really qualifies as hybrid Mexican food like Tex-Mex. Either way, Antojito’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine serves some surprisingly flavor-filled entrees.

Antojito’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine La Tostada

The La Tostada at Antojito’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine costs $18.95 before any applicable discounts. The menu description reads, “house made toasted tortillas layered with refried beans and topped with crispy fried chicken breast, queso, lettuce, jack cheese, tomato, lime crema & jalapeño. Served with house rice.”

This merging of a traditional tostada into a full-service dining entrée comes together nicely. If you expect a simple tostada with a meager portion of classic toppings, then this entrée will surprise you. The presentation quickly conveys that this entrée looks nothing like most tostadas. The components of this entrée consist of everything you would expect with a tostada. However, the combination and stacking of ingredients make this dish work.

In classic culinary style, this entrée displays how to prepare simple ingredients well. With this type of cuisine, the guests do not need to be overwhelmed by the robust flavors. The guest wants quality food without it being too complicated. La Tostada presents this style of entrée differently, but we found the flavors pleasing with this entrée.

Concerns

Though we find it easy to recommend the entrée, we had some concerns. On the evening, we went for La Tostada (and several other times), the service was far too slow for this style of food. These service issues take away from the overall experience. Also, the rice lacked authentic flavor to pair well with the entrée.

Nevertheless, the value of chips and salsa combined with the large portion size of the entrée for under $20 demands consideration. If you crave Mexican food, this location and this specific entrée will fulfill that craving. Sure, there exist better options outside of Universal Orlando Resort property. Yet, this option meets the standard of reliable table service Mexican dining. As always, eat like you mean it!