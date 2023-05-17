Review: I Ordered the Bacon Cheeseburger from Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous







Despite all the times we have warned people to refrain from settling for below-average burgers at food courts at theme parks, I ordered one. Yes, I ordered the Bacon Cheeseburger Platter from Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous at Universal Islands of Adventure. Did we literally eat our words about below-average theme park burgers?

Well, I did eat the entire burger and fries. In my food blogging vocation, I have finished eating everything I have ever ordered except once. An infamous Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party menu item earned the distinction of being unconsumable. So, at least this burger and fries were not that bad.

In fact, I consumed this burger and fries while typing two blogs about theme parks news that broke while at Universal Islands of Adventure. Fortunately, I brought the laptop when the news hit while walking in the Seuss Landing area. Thus, I ended up at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous.

Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous

Circus Mcgurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous offers some positive reasons to visit. It is usually easy to find a place to sit. The air conditioning works great. Also, Coke freestyle machines there actually have ice. If you are unfamiliar with the peril of attending Universal Orlando Resort on a busy day trying to find ice, let me assure you that it is unpleasant.

After typing the first blog, I realized that I had not eaten anything but a snack for breakfast, and it was now 2:00 p.m. I gave in and ordered food at this Seuss Landing quick service option.

Though the fried chicken at Circus McGurkus tastes pretty good, I do not prefer it over better options like Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ fried chicken, so that option was skipped. Also, they eliminated the nice-tasting corn on the cob and mashed potatoes that used to be the sides for that platter. I also knew to avoid the cardboard pizza and thus, settled for a burger.

Bacon Cheeseburger Platter

The Bacon Cheeseburger Platter costs $14.49 and includes fries. The Bacon Cheeseburger Combo costs $17.29 and includes fries and a salad. In typical Universal Orlando Resort fashion, they do not clearly post the price of the platter on the menu boards. However, they post the cost of the combo, making it look like you must buy the salad, also. Always beware of Universal quick service combo deals with salads or shakes. You are often paying more for something you did not need to buy.

On the positive side, gluten-free buns are available for all burgers and sandwiches at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous. However, at this point, I lack any other positive things to say.

All the food was left under heat lamps before being assembled. The bun provides no favorable flavor. The burger patty tasted less than bland if that is possible. The lettuce and tomato were adequate for the theme park’s quick service. However, they destroyed the bacon in a horrible, wicked, no-good fashion. The bacon was the worst part. Oh, the fries and the burger were the worst I have tasted at any theme park or amusement park.

Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous Burgers

I have done my responsibility and performed another public service about avoiding theme park quick service burgers. If you need a burger inside Islands of Adventure, please go to Wimpy’s. Another option would be to walk to Green Eggs and Ham Café. As always, eat like you mean it—-just not at Circus Mcgurkus Café Stoo-pendous.