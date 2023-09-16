Review: Halloween Trio DOLE Whip Sampler At Disney Springs







I’ll never pass up the chance to try a new DOLE Whip. If it’s in grocery stores or a rare Florida flavor at Disney Springs, I’ll be there bright and early when Swirls on the Water opens for business.

However, this year’s semi-Halloween-themed offering is a bit of a letdown. I noticed that part of our sampler trio was not as advertised. Below is Disney’s official description of the treat:

Pistachio and Purple Cheesecake Soft-serve garnished with Roasted Salted Pistachios | DOLE Whip® Pineapple swirled with Vanilla Soft-serve garnished with a Pineapple Wedge | Salted Caramel Soft-serve with Caramel Sauce garnished with Caramel Crisp Pearls

Rather than just having Salted Carmel, the cast member mixed in a swirl with the seasonal Pumpkin Soft-serve. There was also no Carmel Sauce, but at least we got the Pearls.

I don’t know if it would have been better to have been served the unswirled version, but this particular DOLE Whip flavor did not mix well with the pumpkin. Not at all. It was a two-bite-no-thank-you kind sampling. I’ve never turned away a DOLE Whip until this one. At least the pearls were nice and crunchy.

The pistachio and cheesecake swirl was also, sadly, disappointing. I took someone along who absolutely loves pistachio ice cream, and she was not at all a fan. She said the only thing that tasted like shelled cashew relative was, in fact, the action pistachios that topped the dessert.

The palette cleanser and true star of the DOLE Whip Sampler was the classic DOLE Whip swirled with vanilla. I typically stick with the traditional pineapple version, but the added vanilla soft-serve could almost become my new favorite.

For those who aren’t big pineapple fans, the vanilla dulls what people have described to me as a taste that is too tart. They’re not Floridians, so they don’t have the refined taste of those who eat citrus on a daily basis.

Is the trio worth the trip to Disney Springs just for the uncommon flavors? No. Is the vanilla pineapple swirl great on its own? 100% yes!

However, if you really want to try that pistachio and purple cheesecake mix, it is also available as part of the Haunted Mansion Cone for $6.49. It looks amazing, but I’m telling you, the taste is subpar.

