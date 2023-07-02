Flavors of Florida Review: The Orange Bird Nest







There may be a bit of confusion regarding this seasonal treat found at Swirls on the Water. When we covered the Flavors of Florida menu, the DOLE Whip item was called the Orange Bird Sundae. However, upon arriving at the stand on Saturday, we learned that the name had been changed to the Orange Bird Nest.

Nest or sundae, it doesn’t really matter. Both names fit what this thing is.

The Orange Bird Nest consists of a massive helping of orange-flavored DOLE Whip in a waffle bowl. The DOLE Whip is flanked by whipped cream (from a can), dosed in green sprinkles, and dotted with a white chocolate medallion featuring the Orange Bird.

As far as the presentation goes, the Orange Brid Nest looks excellent. Considering it was July 1st and close to 90 degrees at 11 AM, this was a welcome sight.

We were among the first to order the Nest on the first day of Flavors of Florida. Cast members were still getting used to making it. As usual, everything was met with a smile and the friendliness we’ve come to expect from cast members.

The orange DOLE Whip soft serve is possibly the blandest I’ve ever had. This was very muted compared to the other flavors, like watermelon and the standard pineapple.

That’s always been an issue when infusing Florida oranges into something. You either get a good citrus kick or something so mellow that it could be confused with generic sherbert.

Thankfully, there’s a very distinctive orange aftertaste. However, if I had to suggest a suggestion between this $7 treat or a regular DOLE Whip (with or without booze), I would suggest going with the classic frozen swirl.

Be sure to check out our other reviews of this year’s Flavors of Florida event at Disney Springs here!