Review: Do DOLE Whip Cups Compare To The Real Deal?







Finally! After years of trekking to Walt Disney World to pick up a DOLE Whip, you can go to your local supermarket and buy the tropical treat!

Sure, several recipes let you create DOLE Whips at home, but from what we’ve experienced, they’re never as good as the real thing. So, having an official DOLE product is a real boon.

However, since these DOLE Whips-in-a-cup are not the same as soft serve, how do they stack up against the original? That’s what we’re going to taste test today.

We last had a Whip at Disney Springs during the Flavors of Florida event. The frozen staple of Disney parks has a distinctive flavor and texture that will be hard to replicate, but at just 110 calories per cup, we’re more than willing to try all four in each package.

The back of the box says you should let the 3.6 oz cup thaw for 5-10 minutes. I recommend this because it will better replicate the soft serve aspect we’re all used to. It does not, however, change the taste.

And that’s the kicker here. The taste is really … subtle. There’s definitely pineapple in there and a hint of honey, but it does not taste like a DOLE Whip. The creamy texture of the original is very much present, but the “I shouldn’t be eating this because it’s probably terrible for me” feeling isn’t there.

Perhaps a concentrated pineapple flavor or a little more citric acid may help. Or maybe the coconut cream should be taken out altogether? At least DOLE didn’t add a bunch of extra sugar to compensate. I’m not sure what you’d have to do to match the original, but I’m sure it would come at the cost of having primarily natural ingredients.

While it’s not a suitable substitute for the iconic treat, it is a delightful snack. Thankfully, this version of the DOLE Whip is a healthier option than some competitors I’ve seen trying to replicate the same flavor.

We were able to find these pineapple DOLE Whip cups at Publix. Thankfully, DOLE has a page dedicated to finding a store by you that stocks the treat. Now, we must try to find the strawberry and mango versions of the frozen delight.