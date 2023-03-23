Review: Cousin Megan’s Traditional Meatloaf from 50s Prime Time Café







50’s Prime Time Café, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offers numerous options for Walt Disney World guests to dine on some old-fashioned comfort food. Cousin Megan’s Traditional Meatloaf from the 50s Prime Time Café serves as a good example of this style of food.

If you are unfamiliar with the 50s Prime Time Café, this place resides in the Echo Lake area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, not all guests want to go back to the 50s era for dinner. Well, at least not for this family-themed dining experience.

Classic American Food

According to Walt Disney World, this table-service dining option provides “Classic American comfort food,’50s kitsch and a good old-fashioned family gathering take you back to a bygone era.” Lunch hours of service start at 10:45 am. Dinner begins at 4:00 pm. Before you attempt to book this advance dining reservation, I must express a word of caution. Some people do not get this place. The gimmick of a family meal with people telling you to eat your vegetables and keep your elbows off the table is not fun for some. If you are uncomfortable with “Mom” telling you to eat your green beans, keep your elbows off the table, and remember to do your chores, then pass on this restaurant.

Suppose you desire an upscale dining meal while in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this place will not fulfill that need. You should book a reservation at The Hollywood Brown Derby. Of course, if you would like someone to force your children to behave at the dinner table, then please make a reservation here. If you want to enjoy the themed dining operation, you should expect old-fashioned comfort food, like fried chicken, pot roast, and meatloaf.

Cousin Megan’s Traditional Meatloaf at 50s Prime Time Café

“Cousin Megan’s Traditional Meatloaf” entrée costs $23 here. The meatloaf consists of a blend of beef and pork. Traditionally, the meatloaf comes topped with a tomato glaze. This glaze will not be just ketchup if you are thinking of that style of food. In old-school fashion, this restaurant provides two sides, mashed potatoes, and green beans. For people looking for gluten-free dining, this meatloaf passed that test.

The flavor of the meatloaf makes the best part of this entrée. If you were expecting bland, boring meatloaf, this fails to match that. However, I would have preferred more glaze on this. Still, the combination of tomato and some peppery flavoring elevated this from just a run-of-the-mill meatloaf. Yet, you can find better-tasting beef and pork on the property. Regarding meatloaf, I would suggest the “Brisket and Wild Mushroom Meatloaf” over at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory feast Kitchen over this one if looking for a good table service meatloaf.

The mashed potatoes rate as good. They function well with the meatloaf. They also show signs of being more than instant mashed potatoes. The green beans also work well with this comfort food. Yet, they are green beans. There is a reason the servers must tell you to finish your vegetables. In fairness to the green beans, they tasted good and crispy.

Concern

My primary concern about this meal revolves around its value. I think many will be disappointed paying $23 for this entrée. The quality of this entrée is fine. Yet, guests will think they could have made this at home for far less. That may or may not be true but hearing that phrasing more often from Orlando theme park guests these days. Overall, this place makes a decent dining experience based on theming, setting, and food quality.

Based on the limited cost-effect table service options at Disney Hollywood Studios, this entrée might fit your budget and desires during your theme park day. Considering that advanced dining reservations for any table service dining bring challenges, the 50’s Prime Time Café offers some solid but not spectacular dining. As always, eat like you mean it.