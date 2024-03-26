Paul Rudd Doesn’t Know If More Ant-Man Films Are Happening







Recently, it’s been rumored that Disney has canceled a few upcoming Marvel films and shows, including “Eternals 2, a third “Captain Marvel” film, and a fourth Ant-Man movie. These rumors have come after Disney CEO Bob Iger made comments about quietly canceling some projects.

Now, in a video from The Hollywood Reporter, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is asked if “After Quantumania, what are the odds that we will get yet another stand-alone Marvel movie from Ant-Man?”

Rudd answers that he doesn’t know. His exact response was, “I have no idea. I don’t know. Yeah, that’s not for me to answer. You would have to go to Kevin Feige and those guys, I guess.”

You can view the clip below:

#Ghostbusters star Paul Rudd isn’t sure about another #Antman standalone film pic.twitter.com/n9icpLjTYW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 23, 2024

Of course, this could be because he isn’t allowed to say something. His expression turned far more serious when he heard the word “Quantumania.” He was smiling, and when he heard that word, he became intense and laser-focused. When the person asks for something that can be deflected, he turns more jovial again.

It’s possible he’s being told not to say anything about it. It’s also possible that Disney will cut out films that aren’t performing to focus on those that do.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” was released over a year ago, and it only brought in about $476 million globally on a budget of about $200 million and a marketing spend of another $100 million. Plus, there are theatrical cuts to pay for the theaters. The film likely lost money.

Disney and Marvel were using the film to set up “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” but after the situation with the Kang actor, Jonathan Majors, those plans have likely changed.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Ant-Man moving forward.

