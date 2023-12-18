Jonathan Majors Fired By Disney / Marvel After Guilty Verdict







Jonathan Majors, who played Kang in the MCU, has been found guilty of two of the four charges he faced. According to Deadline, a “studio rep” has confirmed that Majors has been fired from the MCU.

Earlier today, a six-person jury found Majors guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. He was not found guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

He will be sentenced on February 6, and the charges could lead to up to a year in prison.

The trial comes after an incident in March where Majors was accused of assaulting Grace Jabbari when she tried to take his phone after seeing a message come through that seemed to indicate he was involved with another woman.

On March 25, Majors called 911 after he found Jabbari unconscious in his apartment. When the police arrived, they found physical injuries on Jabbari, and Majors was arrested.

Since his arrest, Majors has continued to claim he was not guilty. But a jury found him guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt” on two of the charges.

Of course, Disney was waiting for the verdict to finalize Major’s future in the MCU, unlike they did with Johnny Depp. No official statement has been given at the time of this article, but we expect one soon.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter