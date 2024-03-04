Orange Bird Headlines EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise!

EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival is officially here! This year’s celebration of nature’s beauty is headlined not by Figment but by the Orange Bird!
Fans of the Florida Citrus Commission’s mascot will be delighted to hear that the Disney Store is now loaded with merchandise featuring the Orange Bird. The International Flower & Garden Festival-themed goodies are far more varied than I had guessed. There’s literally something here for everyone.
Want an Orange Bird plush? Here’s one!
Do you need a new MagicBand but want it with the citrus-headed character? Disney Store has you covered!
Seriously, check out how much Orange Bird merch is on offer this year:
- Ceramic Pitcher
- Mug with Citrus Juicer Lid
- Solar Lantern
- Planter Pot
- LE Pin
- Sketchbook Ornament
- Jumbo Pin (see our header image)
- Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag
- Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag
- Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag
- Skeeter Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug
- Fashion T-Shirt for Women
- Button Down Woven Shirt by Reyn Spooner
- Loungefly Mini Backpack
- Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey
Which items caught your eye? Personally, I’m giving serious consideration to the button-up shirt. I want to show my office that I’m totally serious about my job by wearing a cartoon mascot in my business attire.
While Figment took a backseat this year, he’ll probably be upfront and center when the International Food & Wine Festival kicks off in a few months. Hopefully, his return will mean another new popcorn bucket. How do you top the Imagination Pavillion, though?
If there’s one thing I wish Disney would bring back, it would be the Orange Bird cake we saw last year during the Flavors of Florida event at Disney Springs. It may have been $65, but it was worth it!
What do you think of 2024’s Orange Bird merchandise? Let us know!
[Source: Disney Store]
