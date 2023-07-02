Flavors of Florida Review: Amorette’s Orange Bird Dome Cake & Orange Cream Puff







Are you ready for lots of sugar? We sure were when we entered Amorette’s Patisserie to pick up the two Flavors of Florida treats: the Orange Bird Dome Cake and the Orange Cream Puff.

Before we look at the big boy, the Orange Bird, let’s tell you about the cream puff. It’s wonderful.

Shaped like a Florida orange and sporting a straw, this pastry is a beauty. The flakey orange craquelin hides a heaping helping of orange custard inside. Also hidden inside the cream puff is a small layer of honey orange gel, plugging the hole where the custard was pipped.

I suggest eating this one immediately at Amorette’s because the puff loses its texture once refrigerated at home.

Although the green leaves are edible, the straw is not. That feels like a missed opportunity, but it is what it is.

Next is the large and in charge Orange Bird Dome Cake. He’s a big boy. A big, big boy. A $65 boy.

I was surprised at the size of this cake, considering that most of the other treats found during the Flavors of Florida event are compact and made for eating on the go. You’ll probably want to take this home or to your hotel room immediately.

This sugary confection comprises “layers of vanilla chiffon, Grand Marnier simple syrup, mandarin pâte de fruit, white chocolate crisp pearls, and mandarin orange cream.”

Photo Credit: Mike PhalinWhen you cut into the Orange Bird Dome Cake, they weren’t kidding about all those layers. The dark layer seen in the middle is the mandarin pâte de fruit. It’s a dense gel and the most flavorful portion of the cake.

This thing is loaded with orange and citrus tang. As we pointed out in the Orange Bird Nest review, sometimes nailing the Florida orange flavor can be hit or miss. It’s all hit here.

The crunchy pearls are a welcome addition to break up the spongy cake texture. However, I wish the pâte layer was a little less dense. This may have been a problem stemming from us refrigerating the Orange Bird Dome Cake for a few hours after returning home.

The biggest gripe we have about this thing is the price. The cake is $65. It’s hard to justify buying this thing if you’re not a local and have a place to keep it cool while you’re in Orlando. There’s no way you’ll sit and eat this thing inside Amorette’s Patisserie unless you have help from five or six other people.

[Source: Disney Springs]