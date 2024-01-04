The Imagination Pavillion With Figment Popcorn Bucket Will Debut at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts







Disney seemingly wants to cash in on a Figment popcorn bucket. This year, we will be getting a new one. This time, the bucket is shaped like EPCOT’s Imagination Pavillion. Figment can be seen inside the clear “building” rolling across a rainbow. It will also come with rainbow popcorn.

This adorable new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket will be available during EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts event, which will run from January 12 to February 19, 2024.

I do like that they took inspiration from the pavilion building itself. The Imagination building has always been a character in the parks by itself. Most pavilions at EPCOT are and were very distinct in their design and “personality.”

I am curious to see how long the lines will be for this bucket. When the first Figment bucket came out, the line was insane, and so were the prices on eBay.

Now, if we could only get a Dreamfinder bucket.

What do you think? Will you be buying this popcorn bucket?

Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog