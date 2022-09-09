New She-Hulk Poster References Controversial Episode

The Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the centerpiece of much discussion following the release of its 3rd episode. The episode featured guest star Megan Thee Stallion where she served as She-Hulk’s client.



After winning her case the two go up to her office and the both begin to tw*rk to celebrate. Not only was the moment very cringeworthy but it also received criticism from some Marvel fans.







Many called it out for being too overtly sexual in a franchise that usually is marketed towards kids. Others called out the hypocrisy about how the show runners said they were against objectification of women yet they did just that in their show.



Now this cringeworthy moment has been immortalized as a brand new poster, made by artist Bella Grace, featuring mini versions of She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion shaking their butts on a legal document while giant versions of them sign it.







Despite all the backlash to the segment multiple people who worked on the show expressed their joy for the erotic dance. The series’ head writer, Jessica Goa, went on to say in an interview:



“We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman. We were going through all the possibilities; But when it came down to it, Jameela Jamil knew Megan from working on HBO Max’s Legendary together, and she brought her up.“



Director Kat Corio also said:



“The dancing was actually added to the script on the day, because Tatiana was so excited. She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, ‘We’ve gotta give her something’ so they threw together this dancing scene.“



The series seemingly continues to decrease in viewership each episode. It is also currently the lowest rated Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+. At this point who knows if we will see a second season.



