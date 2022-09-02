Some Marvel Fans Seemingly Not Happy With The Latest She-Hulk Episode

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SOME CONTENT THAT MAY BE SENSITIVE TO SOME READERS. CONTINUE AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.



The latest television series by Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has had a really rough start. Not only was the first episode tied for the next to lowest viewed Marvel shows on record, but it is also the lowest rated MCU Disney Plus series (at least on Rotten Tomatoes).



But in the series’ latest episode it may now be one of the most mocked. In Episode 3 we see the lady green giant in a two piece suit and her client for that episode (played by Megan Thee Stallion) in an office tw*rking their butts off.







Following the episode this scene was mocked heavily online and criticized for a TV show in the MCU, a franchise usually targeted towards kids, to feature such content.

And you may ask yourself.. well how did I get here? pic.twitter.com/w0QEs6LUq2 — Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) September 1, 2022

That She-Hulk scene was wild pic.twitter.com/xFjDN43Z8O — TheSteamLord (@IsaiahV1117) September 2, 2022

She-Hulk: "Women shouldn't be treated like pieces of meat by gross men."



Also She-Hulk: pic.twitter.com/fvO6WgyV5t — 『MrNIGGASHILLMan』 (@TheStrxggler) September 1, 2022

Me watching She-Hulk twerk in the MCU pic.twitter.com/LAj1h4Nj0P — Poe's Law : 3.33 You can (not) redo (@LivingScribe) September 1, 2022

VFX teams couldn’t see their families as they had to make She-Hulk twerk ☠️ pic.twitter.com/7zuB343MQt — Mari Loves Comics 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) September 1, 2022

Hulk-Physically Abused as a Child, Sees his Mother beaten to Death by Father, Had every Government on Earth trying to Hunt him down & Kill Him as an Adult.



She Hulk- Twerks with Multimillion $ Rappers, Gets Catcalled on the Street & experiences Mansplaning. pic.twitter.com/k7XjM4U31K — 🇯🇵 Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper 🇯🇵 (@politicalawake) September 1, 2022

Marvel CGI artists who haven't seen their families in 2 weeks minutes after being told to animate she Hulk twerking: https://t.co/YYkeBpgcsR pic.twitter.com/l15DJNjbIH — Mori Danchie (@DNCHI77) September 1, 2022

This one particular segment of the episode was talked more about than the cameo appearance from Doctor Strange‘s Wong (Played by: Benedict Wong).



This scene shows some levels of hypocrisy as in the very first episode She-Hulk went on a rant about being cat called and objectified. But as we can see two episodes later they do exactly that.

With multiple parents groups complaining about the extremely violent Marvel Netflix shows being aired on Disney Plus you can bet your keister that they’ll be complaining about this.



With the series seemingly dropping in viewership and in ratings some are beginning to wonder if this series will even get a second season.



