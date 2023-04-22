New Potato Knish at Marvel Super Hero Island







Universal Orlando Resort has been in the process of upgrading its food and beverage kiosks. We have seen some updates in Universal Studios Florida. Over at Islands of Adventure, Marvel Super Hero Island received a new food stand that started serving a Potato Knish.

What is a Potato Knish?

A Potato Knish comes from Jewish tradition. These soft pillowy pieces of dough receive a filling of seasoned mashed potatoes. Traditionally, each piece is rolled into a round ball and baked. Although, Taste of Home indicates that they can be formed into squares and deep-fried for a crispy exterior.

As Seth Kubersky of The Unofficial Guide pointed out on Twitter, these snacks appear here “presumably in honor of Stan Lee’s Jewish roots.” Marvel Super Hero Island remains indebted to the creations and vision of Stan Lee.

This new food and beverage stand across from the Spider-Man attraction replaces the former Chomps’ Hot Dog stand in this theme park area. While you can get hot dogs and even a chorizo dog here, this knish makes a unique item.

The potato knish costs $8.49. You can add a bag of chips for another dollar. The menu description reads, “Delicate pastry filled with potato served with sour cream.” Some reports say sour cream is not always offered, so be prepared.

This simple-tasting snack offers a flaky outer shell with plenty of potato filling. The potato portion comes lightly seasoned. We would have preferred more seasoning. Still, this makes a good snack option. For those looking to avoid standard theme park fare, this makes a great choice. The sour cream works well with this. However, the sour cream comes in a small container making it tough to apply to the knish.

Overall, we enjoyed this snack in Marvel Super Hero Island. Nevertheless, based on price point and taste, we would still select the Pizza Stuffed Pretzel in Marvel Super Hero Island over this option. As always, eat like you mean it!