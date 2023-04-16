Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (April 16, 2023)







The last day of Mardi Gras happens today at Universal Orlando Resort for 2023. However, the changes in terms of food have continued at Universal Orlando Resort. Some new snack options make this week’s Top Three Things list.

Top Three Things: New Popcorn Bucket

We will start with the headline attraction for this week. Many readers will be familiar with the purple dragon, Figment, over at Epcot. The lines for the Figment popcorn bucket became impressively long in 2022 for the Figment popcorn bucket. However, there is a new dragon popcorn bucket you should check out.

Universal Orlando started selling a Toothless popcorn bucket. Toothless from the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies make a great popcorn bucket. This new popcorn bucket costs $29.99 and comes with a free fill of popcorn when you buy it.

This popcorn bucket displays solid detail in creating Toothless. The back of the popcorn bucket utilizes a compartment to store your popcorn. A small wind-up dial on the back makes Toothless’ wings move. By pressing one of the spines of Toothless, his eyes light up. The eyes can be set to light up solid or slowly flicker. To complete the popcorn bucket, a blue strap says, “Universal Studios” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

So far, these popcorn buckets have been easy to locate. Since Universal Orlando has only been creating these popcorn buckets for a short time, this version qualifies as impressive. We should expect more Toothless merchandise in the future, with the highly rumored “How To Train Your Dragon” area being built for Universal’s Epic Universe opening in 2025.

Top Three Things: New Stands in Gramercy Park Area of Universal Studios Florida

Since the Toothless popcorn bucket consumed the beginning portion of this article, I will cheat by combining the last two into one section. Some construction walls came down in the Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida. With the walls down, we now see two re-done food kiosks in that area.

57 Fare

The menu here reflects New York City images like subway signs. 57 Fare serves arepas, chicken & cheese-filled empanadas, crème caramel flan, mango ice pushups, and pineapple cups. This kiosk can be found near the Revenge of the Mummy attraction.

Avenue Eats

Over near the Jimmy Fallon attraction, The Avenue Eats kiosk serves as a new and improved pizza stand. The appearance looks very similar to 57 Fare. Avenue Eats serves pizza by the slice, calzones, gelato cups, Italian ice pushups, and salads.

So far, these two food and beverage kiosks have provided better product quality than the previous food and beverage kiosks here. Universal Orlando Resorts looks to update and refurbish many of the stands in both theme parks. For example, the Marvel Super Hero Island hot dog stand received a makeover recently. We plan to check that out later this week. In addition, we have been told that a few more food and beverage stands will get their makeovers in the coming months.

Thanks for reading this week’s Top Three Things. Things often change in terms of food at Universal Orlando Resort often. We strive to keep you updated. We will make another trip to the area starting tomorrow, so keep checking our site for updates from my adventure in Orlando over the next few weeks.