New Holiday Spirit Jerseys and Sweaters Jingle Into Shop Disney

Disney is ramping up it’s holiday offerings. First they added the Christmas Dooney and Bourke bags to Shop Disney but they have also added a bunch of holiday apparel including the holiday Spirit Jerseys and sweaters!

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-XXL

“The ”ugly” holiday sweater gets a fashion upgrade from The Most Magical Place on Earth with this seasonal Spirit Jersey featuring an allover festive print pattern, plus puffy Walt Disney World logos.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Puffy ink Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves

Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)

Allover holiday stripe print with Mickey icons

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“The ”ugly” holiday sweater gets a fashion upgrade from The Happiest Place on Earth with this seasonal Spirit Jersey featuring an allover festive print pattern, plus puffy Disneyland logos.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Puffy ink Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves

Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)

Allover holiday stripe print with Mickey icons

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“The ”ugly” holiday sweater gets a fashion upgrade from Mickey Mouse with this seasonal Spirit Jersey featuring an allover festive print pattern, plus puffy ”Happy Holidays” greeting.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Puffy ink ”Happy Holidays” greeting across back shoulder and sleeves

Puffy ink Mickey icon on chest

Allover holiday stripe print with Mickey icons

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton“

I adore these sweaters!

Sizes 4- 14

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey strolls through a holiday scene on this knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. From the back shoulder, our Disneyland logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Knit sweater

Classic Mickey design on front

Disneyland logo across back shoulder

”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem

100% cotton”

Sizes 4- 14

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey strolls through a holiday scene on this knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. From the back shoulder, our Walt Disney World logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Knit sweater

Classic Mickey design on front

Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves

”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem

100% cotton”

Sizes 4-14

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey strolls through a holiday scene on this knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. From the back shoulder, ”Season’s Greetings” are shared with one and all.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Knit sweater

Classic Mickey design on front

”Season’s Greetings” across back shoulder

Mickey icon on chest

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem

Spirit Jersey label

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey sparkles through a golden holiday season on this stylish Spirit Jersey featuring shimmering sequined art and Disneyland logo.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Sequined holiday Mickey art on front

Sequined Disneyland logo across back shoulder

Golden sequins

Flecked fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey sparkles through a golden holiday season on this stylish Spirit Jersey featuring shimmering sequined art and Walt Disney World logo.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Sequined holiday Mickey art on front

Sequined Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder

Golden sequins

Flecked fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey sparkles through a golden holiday season on this stylish Spirit Jersey featuring shimmering sequined art and ”Merry Christmas” greeting.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Sequined holiday Mickey art on front

Sequined ”Merry Christmas” greeting across back shoulder

Golden sequins

Flecked fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton“

The next pieces hit $129.99! Wow!

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey makes merry on this plaid knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. On the back shoulders, our Disneyland logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Plaid knit sweater

Classic Mickey design on front

Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem

Spirit Jersey label

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Mickey makes merry on this plaid knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. On the back shoulders, our Walt Disney World logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Plaid knit sweater

Classic Mickey design on front

Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem

Spirit Jersey label

100% cotton“

These are available now!

