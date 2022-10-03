New Holiday Spirit Jerseys and Sweaters Jingle Into Shop Disney

Disney is ramping up it’s holiday offerings. First they added the Christmas Dooney and Bourke bags to Shop Disney but they have also added a bunch of holiday apparel including the holiday Spirit Jerseys and sweaters!
Let’s take a look!
Walt Disney World Holiday Spirit Jersey – $74.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“The ”ugly” holiday sweater gets a fashion upgrade from The Most Magical Place on Earth with this seasonal Spirit Jersey featuring an allover festive print pattern, plus puffy Walt Disney World logos.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)
- Allover holiday stripe print with Mickey icons
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton“
Disneyland Holiday Spirit Jersey – $74.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“The ”ugly” holiday sweater gets a fashion upgrade from The Happiest Place on Earth with this seasonal Spirit Jersey featuring an allover festive print pattern, plus puffy Disneyland logos.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- Puffy ink ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)
- Allover holiday stripe print with Mickey icons
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- 100% cotton“
Mickey Icon Holiday Spirit Jersey Adults – $74.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“The ”ugly” holiday sweater gets a fashion upgrade from Mickey Mouse with this seasonal Spirit Jersey featuring an allover festive print pattern, plus puffy ”Happy Holidays” greeting.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink ”Happy Holidays” greeting across back shoulder and sleeves
- Puffy ink Mickey icon on chest
- Allover holiday stripe print with Mickey icons
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton“
I adore these sweaters!
Disneyland Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater Kids- $79.99
Sizes 4- 14
Disneyland Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater Adults – $89.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey strolls through a holiday scene on this knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. From the back shoulder, our Disneyland logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Knit sweater
- Classic Mickey design on front
- Disneyland logo across back shoulder
- ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem
- 100% cotton”
Walt Disney World Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater Kids- $79.99
Sizes 4- 14
Walt Disney World Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater Adults – $89.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey strolls through a holiday scene on this knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. From the back shoulder, our Walt Disney World logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Knit sweater
- Classic Mickey design on front
- Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem
- 100% cotton”
Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater Kids- $79.99
Sizes 4-14
Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater Adults – $89.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey strolls through a holiday scene on this knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. From the back shoulder, ”Season’s Greetings” are shared with one and all.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Knit sweater
- Classic Mickey design on front
- ”Season’s Greetings” across back shoulder
- Mickey icon on chest
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem
- Spirit Jersey label
- 100% cotton“
Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey Disneyland – $89.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey sparkles through a golden holiday season on this stylish Spirit Jersey featuring shimmering sequined art and Disneyland logo.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Sequined holiday Mickey art on front
- Sequined Disneyland logo across back shoulder
- Golden sequins
- Flecked fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton“
Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey Walt Disney World – $89.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey sparkles through a golden holiday season on this stylish Spirit Jersey featuring shimmering sequined art and Walt Disney World logo.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Sequined holiday Mickey art on front
- Sequined Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder
- Golden sequins
- Flecked fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton“
Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey – $89.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey sparkles through a golden holiday season on this stylish Spirit Jersey featuring shimmering sequined art and ”Merry Christmas” greeting.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Sequined holiday Mickey art on front
- Sequined ”Merry Christmas” greeting across back shoulder
- Golden sequins
- Flecked fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton“
The next pieces hit $129.99! Wow!
Disneyland Plaid Spirit Jersey Holiday Sweater – $129.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey makes merry on this plaid knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. On the back shoulders, our Disneyland logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Plaid knit sweater
- Classic Mickey design on front
- Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem
- Spirit Jersey label
- 100% cotton“
Walt Disney World Plaid Spirit Jersey Holiday Sweater – $129.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Mickey makes merry on this plaid knit sweater with the famous Spirit Jersey cut. On the back shoulders, our Walt Disney World logo provides a jolly reminder of your holiday visit.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Plaid knit sweater
- Classic Mickey design on front
- Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem
- Spirit Jersey label
- 100% cotton“
These are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
