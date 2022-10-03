New Christmas Dooney and Bourke Bags Now Available

Halloween hasn’t arrived yet but Christmas will be here before we know it. Disney has just released their holiday Dooney and Bourke Mickey and Minnie pattern. I’m loving the darker green with the white, gold and red. The vintage style of the print is also very nice and on trend.

Let’s take a look!

The measurements on this bag are 8 1/4” H x 10” W x 6” D with a handle drop length of 4 1/2” and strap drop length of 23.”

“Get in the Christmas spirit with this satchel bag by Dooney & Bourke. Mickey and Minnie are featured in the allover holiday-inspired print on this festive bag, finished with goldtone hardware and leather straps.

Allover holiday inspired pattern with Mickey and Minnie

Screen art on coated cotton*

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Fabric lined“

This piece measures 11 3/4” H x 13 3/4” W x 4” D with a handle drop of 12 3/4” L.

“Get in the Christmas spirit with this tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. Mickey and Minnie are featured in the allover holiday-inspired print on this festive carryall, finished with goldtone hardware and leather straps.

Allover Holiday print with Mickey and Minnie

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather top carry handles

Lined“

The wallet measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D.

“This wallet by Dooney & Bourke is full of Christmas cheer. It features an allover holiday-inspired print with Mickey and Minnie and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.

Allover holiday print with Mickey and Minnie

Screen art on coated cotton*

Leather trim

Zip closure with leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Lined“

These are available on Shop Disney now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!