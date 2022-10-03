New Christmas Dooney and Bourke Bags Now Available

Halloween hasn’t arrived yet but Christmas will be here before we know it. Disney has just released their holiday Dooney and Bourke Mickey and Minnie pattern. I’m loving the darker green with the white, gold and red. The vintage style of the print is also very nice and on trend.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney and Bourke Christmas Satchel – $298
The measurements on this bag are 8 1/4” H x 10” W x 6” D with a handle drop length of 4 1/2” and strap drop length of 23.”
“Get in the Christmas spirit with this satchel bag by Dooney & Bourke. Mickey and Minnie are featured in the allover holiday-inspired print on this festive bag, finished with goldtone hardware and leather straps.
- Allover holiday inspired pattern with Mickey and Minnie
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Genuine leather trims
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Leather carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Fabric lined“
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney and Bourke Christmas Tote – $298
This piece measures 11 3/4” H x 13 3/4” W x 4” D with a handle drop of 12 3/4” L.
“Get in the Christmas spirit with this tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. Mickey and Minnie are featured in the allover holiday-inspired print on this festive carryall, finished with goldtone hardware and leather straps.
- Allover Holiday print with Mickey and Minnie
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather top carry handles
- Lined“
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney and Bourke Wallet – $168
The wallet measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D.
“This wallet by Dooney & Bourke is full of Christmas cheer. It features an allover holiday-inspired print with Mickey and Minnie and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.
- Allover holiday print with Mickey and Minnie
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Leather trim
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Lined“
These are available on Shop Disney now.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
